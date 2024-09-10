Virginia Tech Women's Soccer Drops Second Consecutive Game in 1-0 Loss to Northwestern
Evanston, IL- Tech has been forced to respond from behind for the second time in two matches, and they lack the firepower to do so.
Maybe it has something to do with being ranked, but the Hokies have yet to find success this season while being placed in the top 25 this season, with one draw and two losses while ranked.
Against the Wildcats Tech was held to just eight shots on target which is a season-low. Yet, if there is a positive it has to be the Tech defense.
Keeping a clean sheet is always a positive, and it will always be treasured, but it is hard to be expected. Against middling teams in the nation, sure, you can rely on your defense to keep the ball out of the net. However, when the attacks you are facing have improved, which is the case for Tech in their last two games (2-1 loss to Liberty, 1-0 loss to Northwestern), conceding these goal numbers is nowhere near the end of the world.
Northwestern's lone goal came from a very well-orchestrated set corner kick. A ball was launched at the back post to a levitating Wildcat, who then headed the ball across goal into the path of Catterina Regazzoni, who tallied her third goal of the campaign.
While the Hokies continued to create chances against the Wildcats, there was no extensive period of the night where the Hokies lamented the opposing goal.
The adage amongst former soccer players reads, "The hardest thing to do is score goals." And that has by far been the biggest problem facing the Hokies. Yet, all it takes is a couple of strikes to go your way, and your confidence will skyrocket. With Coach Adair being a former forward, the talisman may have some tricks to help get the team firing heading into a daunting away matchup against Clemson this weekend to kick off ACC play.