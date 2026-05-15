What Constitutes Success for Virginia Tech Softball In The Baton Rouge Regional?

Virginia Tech softball is back in action Friday when it begins the Baton Rouge Regional against South Alabama at 4 p.m. ET (ESPN+).

Ahead of the clash, it feels fair to ask what exactly would constitute success for the Hokies this weekend. On paper, the answer is easy. Programs do not enter regionals hoping merely to participate. Virginia Tech has now reached seven consecutive NCAA Tournaments, and with that consistency naturally comes an expectation of advancement.

The Hokies have not punched a ticket to the Super Regionals since 2022, meaning this weekend presents another opportunity to re-establish themselves among the nation’s upper tier.

Still, zooming out a bit, it is difficult to frame this season as anything other than a success regardless of what happens in Baton Rouge.

Coming into the year, Virginia Tech felt more like a borderline top-25 club. There was talent across the roster — especially in regard to hitting, where third baseman Jordan Lynch and first baseman Michelle Chatfield returned for their sophomore and junior years, respectively — and enough continuity to remain near the top of the ACC.

There were also questions about whether the Hokies possessed the pitching depth necessary to consistently threaten the elite teams on their schedule, especially given that Virginia Tech lost pitching ace Emma Lemley to graduation. Instead, what followed was largely business as usual for a program that has quietly built one of the sport’s steadier foundations.

Virginia Tech went 46-10 (18-6 ACC) heading into rregional play, setting single-season records in hits (550), doubles (109), RBI (423), runs (445), walks (240) and sacrifice flies (21). Eight of the Hokies' nine routine batters are hitting at least .300 at the dish, while redshirt freshman Bree Carrico (14-1) has pitched at an ACC-best 1.63 earned run average en route to the 2026 ACC Freshman of the Year award.

In the ACC Tournament, the Hokies took down six-seed Virginia — fueled by junior arm Emma Mazzarone's career-high 14 strikeouts — before capturing a 5-0 semifinal shutout win over Duke. That victory advanced Virginia Tech to its first ACC title game appearance since the 2012 season, though it lost in the final to Florida State.

Winning the regional would unquestionably reshape the way that the 2026 season is remembered, especially given the last three years without a super regional. But I think that there is also something to be said for sustaining national relevance year after year, seeing little to no fall-off. Virginia Tech has avoided the steep drop-offs that have frequently hit other programs. To me, this weekend feels more like an opportunity to add to an already solid campaign rather than a referendum on whether the season itself was successful.