2026 Virginia Tech commit QB Peyton Falzone details his reasons for early commitment
Peyton Falzone, a four-star recruit out of Nazareth (PA) made the decision to end his recruitment process almost 2 years before the early signing period and committed to the Virginia Tech Hokies over offers from major colleges Syracuse and Penn State. Falzone is the 6th ranked quarterback in the state of Pennsylvania and 215th in his class according to 247 Sports.
In an interview with 247 Sports, here's what Falzone had to say on his early commitment:
"It's more why not, the family atmosphere around the program and the great coaches made the decision easy. I love everything Coach Pry is about and I am excited to be a part of their journey. I talked to Coach Bowen and Coach Pry earlier in the week discussing my interest in committing, It was something I had been thinking about since my visit and I was just super excited to be apart of Hokie Nation."
According to 247 Sports, Falzone was also seen at Virginia Tech's "Hokie Fest" and helping do some early recruitment for his future class of 2026 and did an interview about it:
"I'm obviously locked into Virginia Tech and I want to help build a strong '26 class. Every time I get on campus it feels more like home. The coaches have found great guys and I'm going to help out anyway I can to bring them home."
Having a quarterback coming in at 6 foot 5 and can see over defenses, scramble, and throw the ball far down the field is very exciting for the Virginia Tech Hokies' class of 2026. Falzone gels well with what offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen and head coach Brent Pry are looking for. History shows Virginia Tech likes to have versatile duo-threat quarterbacks such as Michael Vick, Tyrod Taylor, and Kyron Drones all of which future Hokies quarterback Peyton Falzone brings to the team.