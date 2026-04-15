2027 Three Star Edge Rusher Xavier Perkins Commits To Virginia Tech Over The Miami Hurricanes

Virginia Tech continued to build momentum along the defensive front Tuesday, landing a commitment from 2027 defensive end Xavier Perkins, a three-star prospect out of Durham, North Carolina.

The news was first reported by 247Sports' Kolby Crawford.

BREAKING: 3⭐️ Edge Xavier Perkins has committed to Virginia Tech



The 6-2 240 pass rusher from Durham (N.C.) chose the Hokies over Miami



No. 11 player in North Carolina per @247Sports pic.twitter.com/iVutknB1RD — Kolby Crawford (@kolby_crawford) April 14, 2026

Looking at the prospect

Perkins, who plays at C.E. Jordan High School, announced his decision via his school’s Instagram account following a visit to Blacksburg on April 7. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound edge rusher becomes the third pledge in the Hokies’ 2027 class and continues a clear early emphasis on defensive line recruiting under head coach James Franklin.

He joins fellow defensive line commits Alexander Taylor and Brock Frisby, giving Virginia Tech a trio of early front-seven additions in the cycle.

Perkins is rated as a three-star prospect by both 247Sports recruiting service and On3 recruiting rankings. His in-state ranking varies between the services, with 247Sports placing him as high as No. 11 in North Carolina, while On3 lists him at No. 26.

The Hokies beat out a strong list of Power Four programs for Perkins’ commitment. His offer sheet included Auburn, Duke, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, Ole Miss, and Wake Forest, underscoring the level of competition for his services. Perkins also had additional visits scheduled for Miami, Louisville and Duke later this summer, but opted to shut down his recruitment early following his trip to Blacksburg.

On the field, Perkins has shown steady production and disruptive ability off the edge. As a junior in 2025, he recorded 24 tackles, including nine tackles for loss, while adding six sacks and 26 quarterback hurries. His ability to generate consistent pressure stands out, particularly when paired with his size and physical frame, which projects well at the collegiate level.

Beyond football, Perkins brings a multi-sport background that often translates to development along the defensive line. He also competes in track and field and recently set an indoor school record in the shot put with a mark of 51 feet, 3 inches — a testament to his explosiveness and strength.

His commitment reflects Virginia Tech’s early recruiting strategy in the 2027 cycle: prioritize the trenches and secure defensive line talent before the class begins to take shape nationally. With three defensive line pledges already in the fold, the Hokies are establishing a foundation up front that could define the class moving forward.

Perkins’ decision also continues a recent trend of Virginia Tech making inroads into talent-rich North Carolina, an area that has become increasingly important in the program’s recruiting footprint.

As the 2027 class remains in its early stages, Perkins gives the Hokies another building block as they look to shape the future of their defense.