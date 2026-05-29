Transfer Rumors: Rashford’s Next Move; Liverpool Receive $175 Million Wirtz Bid

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Ibrahima Konaté will leave Liverpool on a free transfer. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Liverpool will not immediately trigger their buy-back clause for Jarell Quansah as a replacement for Ibrahima Konaté. However, the plan is to re-sign the young center back in 2027 after another year to develop at Bayer Leverkusen. (Source: BILD)

Instead, Tottenham Hotspur center back Micky van de Ven is under consideration by Liverpool as Konaté’s replacement. (Source: SportsBoom)

Chelsea are among the suitors for Konaté but are believed to be trailing both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. (Source: L’Équipe)

Meanwhile, Florian Wirtz is interested in swapping Liverpool for Chelsea to reunite with manager Xabi Alonso. The Blues are readying a bid worth $175 million (€150 million, £130 million) for the Germany international. (Source: Fichajes)

Como are looking at Arsenal midfielder Ethan Nwaneri as their top target to replace Real Madrid-bound Nico Paz, but they face competition for Premier League outfits Aston Villa, Coventry City, Everton, Ipswich Town and Newcastle United. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Bournemouth have warned both Arsenal and Chelsea that even bids of $134 million (£100 million) would not be enough to convince them to sell 19-year-old forward Eli Junior Kroupi. (Source: Football Insider)

Kroupi features as part of Arsenal’s $233 million (£173 million) plans to bolster their forward line, with the Gunners also hoping to add Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers. (Source: Fichajes)

Manchester United have cooled their interest in signing Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba, who was a top target last summer under Ruben Amorim. (Source: The Sun)

Instead, Botafogo midfielder Danilo is a newly established player of interest for Man Utd. (Source: Valentin Furlan)

Arsenal, Man Utd and Newcastle have all expressed interest in signing 20-year-old Porto winger William Gomes this summer. (Source: AS)

That may not be the only battle between Arsenal and Man Utd, with both sides considering bids for Sporting CP left back Maxi Araújo. (Source: Football FanCast)

Aston Villa have turned down the chance to sign midfielder Douglas Luiz permanently, with the Brazilian set to return to Juventus this summer. (Source: The Athletic)

Despite receiving enquiries from a number of Premier League sides, Chelsea are currently prepared to welcome Nicolas Jackson back into the squad this summer to give Xabi Alonso the chance to make his own opinion on the forward. (Source: Daily Mail)

La Liga

Marc Cucurella has admirers in his homeland. | Kevin Hodgson/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Barcelona are ready to rival Atlético Madrid and Manchester City for the signature of Chelsea left back Marc Cucurella, who is open to a return to La Liga. (Source: Matteo Moretto)

Marcus Rashford is no longer Barcelona’s priority this summer and the Blaugrana will only consider signing him permanently if they fail to land any of their alternative targets. (Source: RAC1)

On the other hand, Rashford remains in Barcelona’s plans alongside new signing Anthony Gordon, although a move for Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez could complicate things for the Man Utd loanee. (Source: Ben Jacobs)

José Mourinho has managed to convince Inter center back Alessandro Bastoni, a target for Barcelona, to join him at Real Madrid this summer. (Source: El Debate)

Barcelona, meanwhile, are now working to sign Man City defender Joško Gvardiol. (Source: COPE)

Real Madrid are waiting to see whether Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni can rebuild their relationship after their training ground fight. If they cannot co-exist, the Uruguay international will be made available for a fee of $140 million (€120 million). (Source: El Nacional)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS