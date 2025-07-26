CBS Sports Gives Virginia Tech's Brent Pry a "Failing Grade" For His Work On The Recruiting Trail
Entering year four in Blacksburg, head coach Brent Pry is trying to play his way off of the hot seat. After coming into the 2024 season with high expectations, the Hokies finished with a 6-7 record, including more abysmal one-score game performances. Virginia Tech saw five players drafted and a number of high-profile players elected to enter the transfer portal. With 30 plus new transfers on the team and two new coordinators, can Pry find a way to work his way off of the hot seat this season? Is a bowl game going to be good enough, or will Virginia Tech need to find themselves in ACC contention?
One of the negative effects of being on the hot seat is that it makes recruiting that much tougher. Virginia Tech is not a program that has been in the hunt for elite recruits, especially in its home state (which is a different problem entirely), and this cycle has not been any different so far for Pry and his program. Currently, Virginia Tech has only nine commitments in its 2026 class, which ranks last in the ACC and 86th overall in the country. The Hokies are not really in the mix for any of the state's top prospects, and unless Pry pulls off a major turnaround, things might not get any better for the Hokies.
In a recent article about how hot seat coaches are performing on the recruiting trail, 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins gave Pry an "F" for his performance in recruiting:
Biggest Win: OT Thomas Wilder
Sneak Good-Get: CB Zaevion Cleveland
"Virginia Tech hasn't sniffed the top 25 of the recruiting class rankings since Brent Pry took over in Blacksburg and it's not going to happen this year. The Hokies have an ACC-low nine prospects committed and just a handful of uncommitted targets left on the board with a week to go in July.
Thomas Wilder should become the first four-star offensive lineman from the high school ranks to join Virginia Tech in seven years if he sticks by his commitment to the in-state program. That's a positive, but what's alarming is the fact that he's the only prospect in the top 10 of the state rankings planning to play for the Hokies.
Pry and his staff made some strong senior-season evaluations last cycle and added at least one Year 1 contributor at the buzzer in defensive back Jojo Crim. They are going to have to do it again while filling roster holes with veteran additions."
Grade: F
You can't argue with anything that Ivins said. Pry did well to add some potential impact players in last year's class, but this is a poor start to 2026, and I don't know that even a good season from the Hokies on the field will really salvage this class. If Virginia Tech can have a successful season on the field this year, then perhaps they can turn that into a strong 2027 class and one where they are in the mix for several prospects in the state of Virginia.
Bottom line is that it is tough to recruit when you are on the hot seat.
In a 2025 hot seat ranking released earlier this offseson, CBS Sports analyst Sheran Jeyarajah had Pry in the now or never category of the hot seat rankings, which was led by Louisiana Tech's Sonny Cumbie:
"Expectations were high in 2024 with a manageable schedule and returning playmakers on both sides. Instead, Pry delivered a disappointing 6-7 campaign and eighth place finish in the ACC. Things don't get easier with two nonconference games against SEC opponents and many more bowl teams on the schedule. Missing the postseason could shove Pry out of Blacksburg."