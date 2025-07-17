Four-Star Virginia Tech Target Elijah Golden Pushes Back Commitment Date: Good News For The Hokies?
There has not been a lot of good news when it comes to recruiting for Virginia Tech, aside from the earlier commitments from offensive line targets Thomas Wilder and Adrian Hamilton. Arguably the top target on the board for Virginia Tech is four-star defensive lineman Elijah Golden, who was set to announce his commitment at the end of July. It was reported this morning by 247Sports analyst Tom Loy that Golden is going to push back his commitment to August 9th. HIs finalists are Virginia Tech, Alabama, Notre Dame, and Oklahoma.
Golden would be an elite get for the Hokies and would be their highest-rated commitment by a large margin. Right now, the Hokies' class ranks 85th in the country and only has nine commitments. It has not been a particularly strong summer for Brent Pry and Virginia Tech, but they hope to make a big splash by landing Golden.
At 247Sports, Golden is ranked as the No. 113 player in the country, the No. 16 defensive lineman in the country, and the No. 13 player in the state of Florida.
Here is a scouting report on Golden, courtesy of 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins, who compared him to former SMU edge rusher Elijah Roberts:
"Green front-line defender with the materials needed to eventually emerge as a force at the point of attack. Might project best as a base end that can play over tackles and set the edge, but could kick further inside or even hang on the outside depending on how the body fills out in coming years. Tends to make the biggest impact with his engine as he will work vigorously to get through obstacles and then build speed in pursuit. Not exactly a precision rusher, but understands how to use his hands and can create an advantage on passing downs with his snap anticipation. Strong relative to his age, but needs to unlock more knockback power as that will help establish leverage more consistently. Finally started to show some signs of life with 10 sacks as a junior after being utilized in more of a reserve role as a sophomore. However, still far from a complete product and is the type of prospect that must keep making developmental strides if he’s ever going to match the player that has turned heads in combine settings. Should be viewed as a future multi-year contributor for a College Football Playoff contender that has a chance to morph into a game-wrecker if it all comes together."