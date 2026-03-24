Is Virginia Tech About to Heat Up on the Recruiting Trail?

The Hokies have already begun building their 2027 class. James Franklin tallied his first commitment for the 2027 class in St. Frances's Alexander Taylor. Taylor ranks 18th in the 247Sports Maryland recruit rankings and provides the team with some needed depth following the eventual departure of Kemari Copeland. Taylor, however, is just the start of a potential flood of recruits heading Virginia Tech's way.

The start of spring programs has been flooded with promotions for the team's spring game. The event is always one that the team tries to get as many people in-house for, but this year it's been tattooed across campus. Franklin wants this eager fanbase to buy in early on the product they're putting together. This game could also be a giant sales pitch to some of the elite names being drawn towards the maroon and orange.

Rivals' Steve Wiltfong emphasized how successful a campaign the Hokies are running. "Multiple elite targets are saying James Franklin and his staff have them reconsidering everything after their Blacksburg visits," Wiltfong stated on his X.

One name made public that stood out was Virginia product Junior Saunders. The four-star lineman fits the mold of the player Franklin prioritizes in the trenches. The size gained this offseason has been a much-needed upgrade, and Saunders has a familiar face in town with fellow Woodberry Forrest product Buddy Wedgam, who was signed to the Hokies' previous recruiting class.

Recent Boston College decommit Xzaiver Whittington has also been predicted to land in Blacksburg, alongside confirmation of some high-profile interest. Four-star tackle Layton von Brandt had high praise for the staff after he visited with the Hokies, going as far as to tell 247Sports' Brian Dohn the time spent with Franklin was "eye-opening."

A couple of other names seem to be zeroing in on Virginia Tech as one of their top options. Quarterback Andre Adams and cornerback Emerson Lewis, both four-star prospects, listed the Hokies in their final six schools. The general sense coming out of the building is that the Hokies don't expect to be bystanders in these processes. They proved how big a pull they can be with recruits who have an established connection with James Franklin. Now, fans are seeing the magic come organically with the school.

It's tough to determine what exactly will be the pull for these players. The diversity of staff familiar with Franklin's coaching and ability to produce professional talent is not by chance. Many players who made the move to Virginia Tech this offseason noted that as one of the key factors in swaying them. Another common factor was the passion the school has for its football program. That is what's making this year's spring game more important than ever.

It's not out of the ordinary for a coach to emphasize a spring game. It's the early preview for next year's team and is a great showcase for the talent in-house. This feels like more than a developmental stepping stone, like it was under Pry's oversight. The game is being promoted like it's the home opener. If this weekend truly becomes as big an event as the team is hoping to achieve, there could be a lot more "Welcome to the 'Burg!!" tweets in store for fans this spring.