Three Bold Predictions for Virginia Tech's Class of 2027 Recruiting

Virginia Tech football's recruiting efforts are in a stellar spot as we sift through the dead period. The Hokies' 2027 class currently ranks No. 15 on 247Sports and No. 19 on On3, ranking third in the ACC in both. Moreover, on the 247Sports Composite, Virginia Tech holds commitments from 13 four-star recruits. Here are three bold (ish?) predictions I have on the Hokies' 2027 class.

No. 1. Virginia Tech ends with more 247 Composite four-stars than three-stars.

With the way that the recruiting class seems to be shaping up for Virginia Tech, I believe that the Hokies will be selective in who they choose to round out the 2027 haul. I could see additions at safety and corner, while the majority of the offensive haul seems done and dusted. For any more additions to occur, however, Virginia Tech will likely be careful about which recruits it adds. The Hokies may not lean on the transfer portal as heavily as the past two years, but pivoting to the portal is also a substitute for experience — the 2027 class likely won't contribute much at all in the 2027 season, with the vast majority of production coming in 2028 and beyond. Given that, I think Virginia Tech operates carefully and adds one or two more four-stars if it adds anything else to the class.

No. 2: Virginia Tech ends the class with its highest-ranked recruiting haul since 2019.

The Hokies are already positioned well nationally, and there is ample reason to believe they can continue climbing before the Early Signing Period. Much of that comes down to momentum. James Franklin and his staff have built strong relationships throughout Virginia and the Mid-Atlantic, while several current commits, including running back Javian Jones-Priest have taken active roles in recruiting additional prospects to Blacksburg. That's often the recipe for a class to continue improving throughout the cycle.

Virginia Tech also has the luxury of being selective. Rather than filling out the class with developmental prospects simply to reach a certain scholarship number, the Hokies can target impact players at positions of need as I mentioned in point No. 1 and wait for the right opportunities. If one or two priority targets choose Virginia Tech over fellow ACC or SEC programs, it would likely keep the class in the top-15 (at least on 247Sports) and make it the program's best recruiting finish since 2019. Considering where the program was just two years ago, that would represent another major milestone in Franklin's rebuilding effort.

No. 3: At least one more member of the class becomes a Top247 recruit by Signing Day.

Recruiting rankings are far from static, especially for prospects entering their now-senior seasons. As players attend camps, post senior film and continue developing physically, rankings change dramatically over the course of a cycle. Virginia Tech already has several commits who sit on the fringe of national rankings, making them strong candidates to climb. On the Composite, Joseph Buchanan (No. 302), Amarri Irvin (No. 336), and Cam Wade (No. 342) are the closest, though the Composite and native site rankings aren't always an apples-to-apples comparison. Take offensive tackle Dylan Latell for example. Latell ranks No. 141 on 247Sports' Top247 rankings, but he ranks No. 349 on the 247Sports Composite.