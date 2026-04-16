Virginia Tech continued its defensive line surge in the 2027 recruiting cycle Thursday, securing a commitment from four-star prospect Joseph Buchanan out of the McDonogh School in Maryland.

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Joseph Buchanan has Committed to Virginia Tech, source told @Rivals



The 6’3 270 DL from Baltimore, MD chose the Hokies over Tennessee and LSU



He’s ranked as the Top DL in Maryland (per Rivals)https://t.co/4pBXSOfvUv pic.twitter.com/htZAP16iMA — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 16, 2026

What does he bring to Virginia Tech?

Standing 6-foot-3 and 270 pounds, Buchanan becomes the fourth pledge in the class — and notably, the fourth defensive line commit — as the Hokies double down on building depth in the trenches under head coach James Franklin. Three of those four commitments hail from Maryland, signaling an early and aggressive push into the talent-rich region.

Among the group, Buchanan stands as the highest-ranked prospect to commit to Virginia Tech so far in the 2027 cycle. He is rated a four-star recruit across multiple services, including 247Sports, Rivals, and ESPN. His rankings place him inside the top 300 nationally across all three platforms, highlighted by a No. 176 overall ranking from 247Sports.

Virginia Tech secured Buchanan’s commitment despite a competitive recruiting process. He had official visits scheduled to both Virginia Tech and NC State, but canceled his trip to Raleigh in the days leading up to his decision. His offer list included several national powers, such as Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, North Carolina, Ohio State, and Oregon, among many others.

On the field, Buchanan has developed into a versatile defensive lineman with positional flexibility. While he currently lines up on the edge at McDonogh, his continued physical growth — now listed at 270 pounds according to Rivals — suggests a likely transition to the interior at the next level. His size, combined with his athleticism, projects well as a potential defensive tackle capable of impacting both the run game and interior pass rush.

His commitment further reinforces Virginia Tech’s early recruiting identity in the 2027 class. By prioritizing the defensive front, the Hokies are assembling a foundation built on size, strength and depth — a strategy that has heavily circulated around new defensive line coach Sean Spencer.

Additionally, Buchanan’s pledge continues a noticeable pipeline from Maryland, an area that has become increasingly important for Virginia Tech’s recruiting efforts. Landing multiple prospects from the same region early in a cycle often helps establish relationships and momentum that can extend throughout the class.

After this commitment, Virginia Tech' 2027 class ranks 43rd in the country and 12th in the ACC per 247Sports.

With four defensive linemen already committed, Virginia Tech’s 2027 group is taking shape quickly — and with Buchanan headlining the class to this point, the Hokies have added a cornerstone piece to anchor their future defensive front.