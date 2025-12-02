Three-Star Offensive Lineman Benjamin Eziuka Commits To Virginia Tech
James Franklin and Virginia Tech added another big body to their recruiting class, landing another offensive line commitment this cycle with the flip of three-star offensive tackle Benjamin Eziuka from Penn State.
The addition continues to pour gasoline on the fire that is Franklin and the Hokies' momentum on the recruiting trail, particularly along the offensive line along with the focus on being able to recruit further and further north of the home state.
Eziuka is a composite three-star on 247 Sports. He ranks as the eighth best player in Michigan along with being the 41st rated IOL in the 2026 class. Eziuka stands at 6'3 and 315 pounds, having a perfect frame for the interior offensive line.
Much like a lot of Franklin's offensive line commits, Eziuka has a relatively well filled out frame with the size of somebody that could be an immediate contributor. That is an unfair expectation, though. True freshman (and even redshirt freshman) hardly ever contribute on the offensive line, and if they are, there's likely injuries contibuting to that.
Eziuka is Virginia Tech's first commitment from the state of Michigan since they landed Kalil Pimpleton back in the 2017 class.
He originally committed to Penn State back in June and did not decommit until now; however, he did keep his recruitment open after James Franklin was dismissed from the program.
He has a solid offer list that includes Stanford, Cincinnati, and West Virginia. He only visited Stanford and Penn State prior to committing to the Nittany Lions. He visited Cincinnati shortly after committing to Penn State and then he visited Virginia Tech just a few weeks ago.
Eziuka spent his high school football days at Catholic Central in Novi, Michigan. He comes from a phenomenal program playing for the Shamrocks, they went 41-7during his four seasons there. They went 25-1 over the past two seasons (potentially a state championship this year).
The Michigan product definitely could add some more to his frame, but there isn't a ton to fill out. He is a large player that passes the eye test of being college ready, even though I highly doubt that he contributes in his first year.
Franklin and his staff have done a fantastic job of continuing to recruit the offensive line and recruit it well. It is a focus for Franklin to be able to put together a consistently good offensive line, and he has done everything he's needed to so far.