Virginia Tech Beats Multiple SEC Schools and Gets A Big Commitment From 2027 Athlete Elijah Butler

James Franklin continues to build a strong 2027 class in Blacksburg and it got stronger today with the addition of safety prospect Elijah Butler. The Hokies were able to land Butler over SEC schools like Florida and Auburn.

St. Frances Academy athlete Elijah Butler just committed to #Hokies and James Franklin live on Rivals' YouTube livestream.



Top-12 player in Maryland whose top-six schools included Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Maryland and Oregon. He's Virginia Tech's 11th pledge in the 2027 class. pic.twitter.com/iiHptZc6sL — David Cunningham (@therealdcunna) May 8, 2026

Looking at the prospect

Butler (6'3 190 LBS) plays his high school football at St. Frances Academy in Maryland, and he is ranked as the No. 435 player in the country according to the 247 Sports Composite, the No. 39 safety, and the No. 10 player in the state of Maryland. He can play both sides of the ball, but he is being projected as a safety at the next level. Butler held other offers from Florida, Auburn, Alabama, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Oregon, Ole Miss, Miami and Texas A&M, among others.

Butler is reportedly going to take an official visit to Virginia Tech in late May before he is scheduled to take visits to Auburn and Alabama. This is a big win for Franklin and his staff, but they are going to have to continue to fight off multiple high-level programs to keep him in the class.

Before his commitment, Virginia Tech had been trending up in this 2027 class, ranking in the top 25 nationally and having one of the best classes in the ACC, trailing Louisville, Miami, Cal and Syracuse.

The Hokies coaching staff began building this class with the defensive line, getting three really strong prospects in four-star DL Joseph Buchanan, three-star DL Xavier Perkins, three-star DL Brock Frisby and three-star DL Alexander Taylor. For Virginia Tech to take that next step as a program and compete annually for ACC championships and college football playoff bids, they are going to have to get better in the trenches and that has been a mission for this staff this offseason.

So what is coming next for Virginia Tech in this class? The Hokies are chasing multiple highly-ranked prospects and looking to capitalize on the momentum that they are building in this class under Franklin. Summer is a huge part of the recrutiing calendar and a lot of prospects are going to be coming off the board.

Miami has been the dominant team in the ACC as far as recruiting goes and for Virginia Tech to start leveling up as a program, talent acquisition at the high school level and throught the transfer portal.

Butler is a very good prospect and very good addition to this class. Who will be next to join Franklin's first full recruiting class at Virginia Tech?