How To Watch Virginia Tech vs Florida State: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
Virginia Tech plays their first game of the year! After a long winter holiday break that stretched from December 21st to now, the Hokies are back at home in Cassell Stadium to continue their season. Currently the Hokies stand at 9-3 with a 7-0 record in Cassell Stadium. Va Tech has one conference loss and two losses at a neutral site.
Coach Megan Duffy is still looking for her first win in the ACC. Duffy played for Notre Dame in college, but the Fighting Irish were in the Big East during that time, not the ACC. Unlike Virginia Tech, Florida State has already picked up a conference win this year. The Seminoles began the season ranked as the No. 19 team in the country, but dropped in the polls after losing 83-74 against unranked Illinois. The Seminoles’ other loss came against the Tennessee Volunteers in the SEC/ACC Challenge. The Seminoles lost by 2 after missing a lay-up before time expired.
Florida State’s aforementioned conference win came against SMU at home. The ‘Noles dropped 93 points on SMU’s defense while shooting at a 43.1% clip. In 9 out of the last 11 games for Florida State, they have dropped over 90 points. The Seminoles are second in the country, behind Tennessee, for most points per game with 94.9.
No team has scored more than 81 points on Virginia Tech’s defense. In fact, the Hokies have only allowed 80 points combined in their past two games against Radford and Campbell.
This is a high-powered matchup for Virginia Tech, but ESPN’s analytics gives the Hokies a 44.4% chance to take down Florida State at home. The win would get the Hokies to the ten-win mark as Virginia Tech, Louisville, Clemson, Stanford, SMU, Wake Forest, Syracuse, Virginia, and Pitt have all failed to reach the ten-win mark before the New Year.
This will be the Hokies’ last game in Cassell Stadium until January 12th. After this game, the Hokies are set for a road trip to take on Miami and No. 13 Georgia Tech.
The Hokies are currently tournament-hopefuls and if they can pick up meaningful wins, like Florida State, early in the season, their resume could get them out of the bubble and into the tournament when it comes March.
Here’s how to watch Virginia Tech’s matchup against Florida State at 6:00 p.m. ET.
TV: ACC Network
- Play-by-Play: Dorian Craft
- Color: Christy Winters-Scott
- Mobile App: SlingTV, Fubo, ESPN
- Online: WatchESPN.com, ESPN.com, getaccn.com
- Satellite: DIRECTV (Ch. 612), Dish Network (Ch. 402)
RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network
- Play-by-Play: Evan Hughes
- Color: Mack McCarthy
- In Blacksburg: ESPN Blacksburg (93.1 FM, 97.1 FM, 105.9 FM, 810 AM)
- Across the DMV: Visit HokieSports.com for station affiliate list
- Mobile Apps: Virginia Tech HokieSports, TuneIn, 106.7 The Fan, Audacy
- Online: ESPNBlacksburg.com, HokieSports.com/listen
- Live Stats: HokieSports.com
- Social Media: Twitter (@HokiesWBB), Instagram (@hokieswbb).
