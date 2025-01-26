Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Make the Cut For Elite 2026 Offensive Lineman Carter Scruggs
While it is still early in the recruitment, Virginia Tech has made the cut for one of the nation's top offensive tackles for the 2026 class. Earlier this afternoon, four-star OT Carter Scruggs dropped his list of his top 12 schools and among them was Virginia Tech. The Hokies are going to have to battle a lot of the nation's top programs for the in-state OL. Clemson, Oklahoma, Oregon, USC, Michigan, Alabama, Wisconsin, Miami, South Carolina, Penn State, and Georgia are the other schools that made the cut.
Earlier this month, Scruggs got an in-home visit from Hokies coaches, including new offensive line coach Matt Moore and offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Scruggs, who plays at Loudoun County in Virginia, is the No. 131 player in the country, the No. 9 IOL, and the No. 4 player in the state of Virginia. This would be a massive get for the Hokies, but they are going to have to battle some of the top programs in the country for him.
Earlier this month, Virginia Tech got a commitment from four-star wide receiver Carnell Warren, who gives them a great start in the class.
Warren officially committed to the Hokies over Duke, Wake Forest, and Georgia Tech. Warren becomes the first commitment for Virginia Tech in the 2026 recruiting class and will be a nice building block for Brent Pry and this staff. The Hokies have done a nice job at recruiting the wide receiver position as of late and Warren becomes the latest talented pass catcher to commit to Virginia Tech.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Warren is a four-star prospect, the No. 277 player in the country, the No. 44 wide receiver, and the No. 6 player in the state of South Carolina.
Here is the scouting report on Warren courtesy of 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins, who compares Warren to former Miami and current Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Horton:
"Hulking wide receiver with plus athleticism that can make contested catches and play through traffic. Followed up breakout sophomore campaign with a productive junior year, totaling 14 touchdowns in 11 games. One of the scores was featured on the NFL Network. Thrives in 50-50 situations as his superior bounce and impressive body control allow him to play above the opponent's shoulder pads. However, shouldn't be viewed as just a red zone specialist as he has flashed the ability to make dynamic lateral cuts and pick up chunks of yardage on screens and quick in-breaking routes. Must keep progressing and honing his craft, but should be viewed as a potential difference-maker on Saturdays that can win on the perimeter with his 6-foot-4 size and ball skills."
