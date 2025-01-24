ESPN's Top 100 CFB Players of 2024: Which Hokies Finished the Season Ranked?
The 2024 College Football season wrapped up this past Monday night when Ohio State defeated Notre Dame. While most programs were already moving on to next season, those other two programs joined them. With the 2024 season now concluded, ESPN ranked the top 100 players from the 2024 season, and included at No. 44 was Virginia Tech defensive end/OLB Antwaun Powell-Ryland:
"Powell-Ryland finished just a half-sack shy of Donovan Ezeiruaku's Power 4 lead, but when he was on his game, there might not have been a better pass rusher in the country. Powell-Ryland had three different games with at least three sacks each -- vs. Old Dominion, Boston College and Virginia -- something no power conference defender had done since Missouri's Michael Sam in 2013. Powell-Rylands 15.1% pressure rate ranked in the top 10 among Power 4 defenders, and he added three forced fumbles and a blocked punt for good measure"
While the Hokies had a disappointing season, Powell had one of the best indivdual seasons ever for Virginia Tech.
Here’s what Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network had to say about Powell-Ryland’s NFL potential:
”Antwuan Powell-Ryland is a diversified pass rusher with varying speeds, angles, and hand counters to consistently win the edge from altering alignments. He’s a highly productive pass rusher in the ACC with success both as LE and RE inside a defensive architecture.
As a pass rusher, Powell-Ryland showcases a mature repertoire with an outstanding blend of speed, power, bend, and technicality at the position. Can win strictly as an athlete with speed to the outside shoulder or with a powerful and smooth up and under, swim, club-rip, and inside spin move. What’s also impressive in his game is his balance when faced with contact, where Powell-Ryland is rarely jolted back, consistently working through blocks and into the opponent's chest. Linemen that are unable to establish leverage quickly can be embarrassed early in the rep.
While not the biggest or strongest athlete on a roster, Powell-Ryland plays with spring-loaded hands that can put opponents of all sizes on their heels. He has excellent striking technique and can vary his punch timing and speeds from different alignments and angles at the top of his rush. He’s a high-effort player who never stops churning his legs at contact. Good burst off the snap and does well to stay low a majority of the time to reduce the surface area for opponents to target.”
Additional Links:
How To Watch No. 11 Virginia Tech vs Duke: Start Time, TV Channel, Probable Starters, and More
Virginia Tech Football: Five Most Anticipated Games For The Hokies in 2025
Virginia Tech Football: ACC Officially Announces Release Date of 2025 Football Schedule