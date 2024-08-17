Virginia Tech Football: Hokies on Pace for One of ACC's Top Wide Receiver Classes for 2025
Virginia Tech is loading up on wide receivers in the 2025 class. Coming into August, four-star Micah Matthews, four-star Matthew Outten, and three-star Jayden Anderson had already committed to Virginia Tech. Fontel Mines, wide receiver coach and offensive recruiting coordinator for Virginia Tech, wasn’t done though. Earlier this week he landed a commitment from four-star Shamarius Peterkin, marking the third consecutive four-star wide receiver to commit to Virginia Tech.
Fontel Mines has been so crucial in this Hokies recruiting class. Mines is the 29th rated recruiter nationally according to the 247Sports Composite. Especially in the current day of new NCAA rules, the art of recruiting seems to be lost. It’s not lost in Mines. Fontel has done an incredible as a coach and on the recruiting trail, uniting his wide receiver room and earning a promotion to Assistant Head Coach. Wide receivers have been great after the catch under his leadership, and if Mines could keep landing top-level talent, that’s sure to stay true.
The class he has built is nothing short of incredible. Peterkin is the 208th player nationally on 247Sports, Outten is ranked 139th, and Matthew’s is ranked 117th. No other school has three wide receiver recruits ranked this highly—although Texas probably will join this list after 25th ranked Jaime French makes his college decision. It’s fair to say that Virginia Tech has one of the best wide receiver recruiting classes in the 2025 class, possibly even the deepest class.
Seeing a recruiting class dominated by a position is not uncommon though. Even just looking back to the 2023 class, the Hokies landed a ton of wide receivers from high school and the transfer portal. Virginia Tech landed Chance Fitzgerald, Ayden Greene, Takye Heath, Marcell Baylor, Da’Quan Felton, Jaylin Lane, and Ali Jennings—yes, all in the same year.
Hopefully Virginia Tech’s 2025 recruiting class can live up to the potential that it has, because it’s very possible that the ‘25 receivers can be better than the ‘23 receivers. The transfer portal is always an unknown, and more receivers can come by way of the portal.
This class is starting off in a very good spot, and there’s still time to go. Virginia Tech is hard pursuing legacy wide receiver Luke Stuewe, and although he’s listed as an athlete, he’d probably fit as a wide receiver at Virginia Tech. This class could be huge for Virginia Tech, and this is only the beginning.