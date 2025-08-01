Virginia Tech Football Lands First Class of 2027 Recruit in QB Ben Musser
This morning, VTScoop247 reported that Virginia Tech football had received its first commitment in the Class of 2027. Ben Musser, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound prospect from Bogart, Ga., announced the commitment on his Instagram, saying, "I’m home! 100% COMMITTED!!! 🦃🦃."
Musser, who enters his senior season at Prince Avenue Christian School, threw for 1,472 yards and accumulated 15 passing touchdowns last year. He also tallied 768 rushing yards alongside eight rushing touchdowns. Cincinatti, Vanderbilt, Tech and Purdue were Musser's final four schools.
Assuming that Musser stays committed to the Hokies by the time he enters college, that gives the Hokies five quarterbacks going into 2027 (parentheses indicates which year they would be going into the 2027 season): William "Pop" Watson III (redshirt senior), AJ Brand (presumably redshirt sophomore), Kelden Ryan (presumably redshirt sophomore) and Musser.
Current signal-caller Kyron Drones runs out of eligibility after this season, barring a medical redshirt, and Garret Rangel, who is currently grappling with Watson for the second-string job in 2025, will exhaust his eligibility after the 2026 season if he does not use a medical redshirt.
Rivals rates Musser as a four-star prospect, while 247Sports assessed Musser a three-star rating. Per the latter's composite score, Musser came in with a .8843 tally, coming in as the nation's No. 361 prospect in the Class of 2027, the No. 27 quarterback and the No. 41 recruit in Georgia.
Virginia Tech does not currently hold a commitment from a signal-caller in the 2026 recruiting class, though quarterback Peyton Falzone was initially committed before his pledge flipped to Penn State. However, both Watson and Rangel will retain eligibility entering the 2026 season, giving head coach Brent Pry’s staff multiple options to bridge the gap until younger prospects like Musser, Ryan and Brand are ready to contribute.