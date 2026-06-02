Transfer Rumors: Messi Snubbed by Guardiola; Arsenal’s $175 Million Alvarez Bid

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Ibrahima Konaté’s contract has wound down. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola has turned down David Beckham’s proposal to take over Inter Miami and be reunited with Lionel Messi. The outgoing Manchester City boss instead looking forward to a break from the managerial grind. (Source: The Mirror)

Liverpool’s priority target to replace Mohamed Salah, Yan Diomande, has snubbed the manager-less Reds to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer. (Source: Foot Mercato)

There has been a “gentle enquiry” from Chelsea into the future of Ibrahima Konaté following confirmation of his Liverpool exit. Real Madrid, however, currently looks like his most likely destination. (Source: The Athletic)

The prospect of Julián Alvarez remaining at Atlético Madrid next season is described as “almost impossible.” Arsenal, Barcelona and PSG will be on high alert. (Source: Gastón Edul)

Following an initial $116.3 million (£86.5 million, €100 million) bid from Barcelona, Arsenal are willing to splash $174.5 million (£129.7 million, €150 million) on Alvarez. (Source: Fichajes)

Amid strong interest from Arsenal, Bournemouth’s prodigious forward Junior Kroupi has chosen PSG as his preferred destination next summer. The Cherries, however, are demanding $116.3 million (£86.5 million, €100 million). (Source: Foot Mercato)

There is also talk that Arsenal are considering an alternative approach for PSG forward Bradley Barcola. A lump sum of $93.1 million (£69.2 million, €80 million) is being lined up for the France international. (Source: Fichajes)

Manchester City are willing to splash €90 million) on Real Madrid’s all-action midfielder Federico Valverde. (Source: El Chiringuito)

As his Liverpool career whittles away, Federico Chiesa has been tipped for a move to Champions League qualifiers, Como. (Source: Calciomercato)

Andoni Iraola’s first transfer demand for Liverpool is expected to be a reunion with Dean Huijsen. The Reds are lining up a $81.4 million (£60.5 million €70 million) offer for Iraola’s former Bournemouth center back. (Source: Fichajes)

Lewis Hall of Newcastle United is considered a target of genuine interest for Manchester United. However, it would take $67.3 million (£50 million) to prise the left back away from St. James’ Park. (Source: The Athletic)

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Leeds United have all been credited with interest in Bosnia and Herzegovina’s young gem Kerim Alajbegović. A potential star of the upcoming World Cup is already on his way back to Bayer Leverkusen, but the Bundesliga outfit could look to cash in on a very saleable asset. (Source: Daily Mail)

In response to mounting interest, Chelsea have deemed academy graduate Josh Acheampong to be “untouchable,” an exclusive status shared by Cole Palmer, João Pedro and Moisés Caicedo. (Source: BBC Sport)

Conversations, however tentative, have been opened between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City regarding a permanent deal for Savinho. (Source: Globo)

La Liga

Denzel Dumfries is a two-way menace. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Tottenham’s Pedro Porro and Iván Fresneda of Sporting CP are being considered as right back options for Real Madrid in a scary new world without Dani Carvajal. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

The shortlist for Real Madrid doesn’t end there. Denzel Dumfries, a pillar of Inter Milan’s modern success from his train tracks up and down the right wing, is another ambitious target for Madrid. (Source: Gianluca Di Marzio)

Dumfries has also been linked with Liverpool. However, the departure of Slot has altered the club’s stance. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Real Madrid’s scarcely-spotted forward Brahim Díaz has inspired admiring glances from Serie A giants Juventus. (Source: Gianluca Di Marzio)

Should Alvarez leave Atlético Madrid as expected, Diego Simeone’s side would be inclined to reinvest those riches into Victor Osimhen. Manchester United have also been tipped to make a move for the Galatasaray striker who is valued at $87.3 million (£64.9 million, €75 million) (Source: AS)

Not content with Osimhen, Atlético Madrid have made enquiries into the outgoing PSG duo of Lee Kang-in and Gonçalo Ramos. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS