Virginia Tech Football: Four-Star Defensive Back Jahmari DeLoatch Flips From Cincinnati to Virginia Tech
Blacksburg, Vir -- The Hokies aren't done yet! Virginia Tech landed all eighteen recruits that were committed to Virginia Tech the night before, and now the Hokies landed a recruit from another school's class.
Four-star safety Jahmari DeLoatch flipped his commitment from Cincinnati to Virginia Tech after the initial signing day news in the morning. DeLoatch is one of the best players in the Commonwealth of Virginia, as 247Sports ranks him as the eighth best player in Virginia. DeLoatch is listed as a safety by some networks, but he grades out as a nickel cornerback at the next level, and he can fill the shoes that Keonta Jenkins and Mansoor Delane have filled.
DeLoatch received expert predictions to land at Michigan and Cincinnati, but now his letter of intent is signed for Virginia Tech. DeLoatch had been committed to Cincinnati since the 27th of June.
He is a track star who could add so much to Virginia Tech's secondary. Brent Pry mentioned that he will add to the secondary on day one and could add to the room of returners as well. He is the 19th player to sign a letter of intent to Virginia Tech and the fourth player in the class that is considered a four-star by 247Sports.
2025 Virginia Tech Commits Who Have Officially Signed
19. DB Jahmari DeLoatch
Related Stories:
Virginia Tech Football: Live 2025 National Signing Day Tracker For the Hokies
Virginia Tech Football: Positions Virginia Tech Should Target in the Transfer Portal
The Briefing: Hokies Clinch Bowl Eligibility After 37-17 Win Over UVA