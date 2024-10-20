Virginia Tech Recruiting: Three-Star Linebacker Brennan Johnson Announces Commitment to Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech landed yet another recruit in their talented 2025 recruiting class.
Legacy player and three-star linebacker Brennan Johnson committed to Virginia Tech in the early Sunday Afternoon.
Brennan is the younger brother of Virginia Tech defensive back Braylon Johnson and the son of former Virginia Tech defensive back Loren Johnson, who is now a coach and active member in the Virginia High School Football system.
Loren coached both of his sons at Highland Springs High School, where Brennan Johnson is currently enrolled.
247Sports lists Brennan Johnson as a three-star recruit with a rating of 87.
He is ranked as the 99th best linebacker in the class of 2025, and the 30th best recruit out of Virginia by 247Sports. The 247Sports Composite ranks Johnson as the 1450th best player nationally and the 40th best recruit coming out of the State of Virginia.
In his junior year, he was named as the Virginia Class 6 Defensive Player of the Year after racking up eighteen tackles for loss and three forced fumbles to help Highland Springs finish with a 13-2 record on the season.
Outside of football, he is also a track athlete. He holds times of 8.75 in the 55-meter hurdles, 10.25 in the 60-meter hurdles, 11.89 in the 100-meter dash, 19.25 in the 110-meter hurdles, 24.07 in the 200-meter dash, 40.66 in the 300-meter dash and 47.69 in the 300-meter hurdles.
With the commitment of Johnson, Virginia Tech jumps to the 47th ranked class in the nation by 247Sports, passing Arizona, North Carolina, and NC State along the way.
Brennan will get the chance to suit up with his brother in a Hokies uniform, adding to the long list of brothers who have played together at Virginia Tech.
