Staff Predictions for Virginia Tech vs. Pitt: Can The Hokies Start 5-0?

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech football takes on Pitt tomorrow night in its fifth contest of the 2026 season. Ahead of the Friday evening clash against the Panthers, three members of our staff offered their thoughts on what could unfold tomorrow:

JACKSON CAUDELL: This is the biggest Virginia Tech game in years. If they win, they will be 5-0 and have a win against one of the teams expected to compete for a spot in the ACC Championship game, giving them a huge tiebreaker. You could argue that the winner of this game is going to be in the best position to make it to Charlotte and likely face Miami. I expect this to be a close game, but the home-field advantage and Virginia Tech's defense are going to be the difference.

Final score prediction: Virginia Tech 24, Pitt 20

JAMES DUNCAN: Nobody has scored on Pitt in the first or third quarter this season. The Panthers allow 8.5 points per game, fewest in the ACC. Against a Virginia Tech line missing left tackle Justin Terry, I don't see the Hokies hanging 40. Expect quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer to live on quick throws to tight end Luke Reynolds. But Pitt has been flagged 37 times for 359 yards, all at home. Now its first road trip is Lane Stadium on a Friday night.

If pre-snap penalties have been an issue at home, who knows what it will be in front of 65,000 people screaming at the top of their lungs when trying to hear a snap count. I still expect this game to come down to the final snap. In fact, I’m predicting a walk-off field goal from John Love to give James Franklin his signature moment in his first season at Virginia Tech.

Final score prediction: Virginia Tech 24, Pitt 21

THOMAS HUGHES: Virginia Tech has an opportunity to turn a promising start into a true renaissance Friday night. Pitt presents a challenge on defense, and the Hokies will need to help Ethan Grunkemeyer avoid spending the evening under pressure. Quick throws to Luke Reynolds and a productive rushing attack should be central to that effort, and they should be more available than in last Saturday's rainy affair in Chestnut Hill.

Still, I trust Virginia Tech to find enough offense to keep this game within reach throughout. The bigger question is whether the Hokies can force Pitt into the mistakes that become increasingly costly in a close conference matchup.

Lane Stadium should have something to say about that, particularly if the Panthers struggle with penalties. I expect a competitive game that remains undecided into the fourth quarter, but that Virginia Tech’s defense delivers the final stop to keep James Franklin’s team unbeaten and firmly in the ACC conversation.

Final score prediction: Virginia Tech 28, Pitt 21