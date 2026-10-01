How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Pitt: Announcers, TV, Radio, and More

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech football looks for its first 5-0 start since the 2005 season when it hosts Pitt tomorrow. Ahead of the Friday tussle, here's how you can tune in for tomorrow's tilt in Blacksburg:

How to Watch

Date: Friday, Oct. 2, 2026

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

TV Voices: Mike Monaco, Jordan Rodgers, Dana Boyle

Radio: Virginia Tech Sports Network

Radio Voices: Bill Roth (play-by-play), Mike Burnop (analyst); Evan Hughes (sideline reporter)

Live Stats: stats.hokiesports.com

Game Notes

As the first of two Friday night opponent on Virginia Tech's 2026 schedule, Pitt walks in with an identical 4-0 record to the Hokies. The matchup between Virginia Tech and the Panthers is the first in modern college football history between two unranked 4-0 major squads.

Virginia Tech has outscored its opponents 173-64 through four games, reaching its first 4-0 start since 2017 and looking for its first 5-0 beginning in 21 years. The Hokies opened the season with a 73-3 rout of VMI before pushing past Old Dominion 44-21. A 35-26 victory against Maryland snapped Tech's 15-game losing streak against Power Four non-conference competition before the Hokies ventured to Chestnut Hill and took down Boston College 21-14.

In the victory against the Eagles, Virginia Tech running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. rushed for a career-high 209 yards, including 140 in the final quarter. He was the first Hokies running back since Bhayshul Tuten in 2024 to garner the ACC Running Back of the Week award. Overton Jr. is tied for the team lead in rushing touchdowns (four) with fifth-year running back Marcellous Hawkins Jr., while he leads the team in rushing yards with 409.

Through four games, three Virginia Tech players have garnered ACC Player of the Week awards: Overton, tight end Luke Reynolds and defensive end Mylachi Williams. Through four games, Reynolds has hauled in 30 catches for 280 yards and four touchdowns; Williams has logged three sacks and seven tackles for loss.

Fellow defensive ends Cortez Harris and Aycen Stevens have logged 5.5 tackles for loss apiece; Harris has five sacks, while Stevens is only half a sack behind.

Through four games, Virginia Tech starting quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer is 101-of-136 for 1,012 yards, eight touchdowns and no interceptions. Against Old Dominion and Maryland, he eclipsed the 300-yard mark for passing in back-to-back games, making him the first Virginia Tech player to do so since Ryan Willis in 2018.

On the other end, Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel, who started as a true freshman for much of the 2025 season, is 88-for-130 this year for 1,191 yards, 13 touchdowns and one interceptions. All 13 of his touchdowns came against Miami (OH) and Bucknell, while in the other two games (UCF and Syracuse), he was 28-of-52 for 335 yards, no passing touchdowns and one interception.

Running back Damon Ferguson leads the Panthers on the ground with 239 yards and two scores, while Pitt has four pass-catchers (three receivers, one tight end) who have eclipsed the 150-yard mark: receiver Cataurus Hicks (252 yards, one touchdown), receiver Bryce Yates (193 yards, one touchdown), receiver Censere Lee (160 yards, four touchdowns) and tight end Carson Kent (154 yards, one touchdown).

As for Pitt's defense, its potency against the run is a point to note; the Panthers rank No. 4 in rushing yards allowed at just 60.7, behind only Miami (40.3), LSU (47.5) and Notre Dame (53.8).