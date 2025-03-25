Tennessee Transfer Cameron Seldon Showing This Spring He Could Be An Underrated Offensive Weapon For The Hokies
Virginia Tech is going to look a little bit different this season.
The Hokies are having to replace impact players at every level of the offense aside from quarterback, and they are going to have to have some guys, whether it be transfers or freshmen, step up in a big way this year if they are to get back to a bowl game and perhaps more.
One of the most intriguing players that the Hokies brought in this offseason was Tennessee's Cameron Seldon. Seldon played running back for the Volunteers, but is going to be an all-purpose threat for the Hokies this season. Seldon has been lining up with the first receiver group this spring, and while you can never get too carried away with those kinds of things at this time of the year, it could be a sign of things to come this season for Seldon.
After practice today, Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry talked about Seldon and how he has been pleasantly surprised by what he has seen so far from him, while also talking about the different ways that Virginia Tech could use him.
"I have been pleasantly surprised. He catches the ball more naturally than I anticipated. He's got really good speed. He's got a great build. He's got really good You know, to this point with four practices in the winter program, he's, you know, he's everything that I ought to be.
I even think about him on defense. He looks like a bona fide safety. You know, he's a really good looking athlete that can run, his agility that works. He's got a burst. You know, he's raw in a lot of areas but you know we're excited to work with him.
"Yeah I think it's, you know, he's got the ability to do that. Are we able to do that with our offense and, you know, with the personnel we have that we'll see? But he's, you know, based on his running back background, he's good with the ball of his hand, that's after the catch."
Seldon was ranked as the No. 9 running back in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports. Seldon totaled 48 carries for 224 yards and a touchdown, plus one reception in his two-year career. Seldon also fielded 6 kick returns as a Volunteer, totaling 113 yards with an average of 18.8 yards per return and a long of 35 yards.
Seldon's role could change heavily from Tennessee to Virginia Tech. Cam was widely perceived to be a wide receiver out of high school, with the possibility to play on the other side of the ball as a linebacker, but the Volunteers opted to place Seldon at the running back position.
Here's a scouting report from Brian Dohn of 247Sports evaluating Seldon as a wide receiver and linebacker out of high school:
"Strong build with size to be receiver or linebacker. Size is not verified through measurements but in-person evaluation meshes with listed 6-foot-2, 220 pounds. Has strength throughout frame. Has multi-sport profile as basketball player and Class 1A state champ in 100 meters. Holds school record of 10.74 seconds. Dominant high school player at small school on Virginia's northern neck. Explosive in open field with high-level speed to finish plays in open field. Takes snaps at running back, quarterback and receiver on offense. Smooth athlete with ability to churn out YAC. Good ball skills. Gets off line of scrimmage well and quickly gets into route. Comfortable playing in traffic. Has speed to get behind defensive. Demonstrates ability to close on ball in the air. Willing to be physical at the top of routes and in challenging for 50-50 balls. Change of direction, burst and short-area quickness show best when playing edge or blitzing as linebacker. Impacts game in each phase. Step up in competition will be enormous after playing at smallest classification in Virginia. Has to continue to develop ball-tracking skills and show he can elevate and high-point balls in close quarters. Has limited varsity experience because of covid-related issues with school's schedule. Played four games as a sophomore and five games as a junior. Elite level prospect with build to play early in college at Top 15 program. Potential to be early-round NFL draft selection."
Seldon could be an underrated portal addition for the Hokies and could make their offense more dynamic. Only time will tell.
