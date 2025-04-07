Scouting Report: What does West Virginia Transfer Amani Hansberry Bring to Virginia Tech?
It is clear that Virginia Tech Basketball has struggled the past couple of years. Since winning the ACC Championship back in 2022, head coach Mike Young and the Hokies have compiled a 51-49 record, including a 13-19 record this past season.
The Hokies have found themselves torn apart by big-time transfers by countless names, constantly forcing Tech to reassemble, and last year, Virginia Tech fell flat, going 8-12 in conference, finishing the sixth-worst in the ACC.
However, the past is well, the past and the Hokies are once again forced to revamp as Young lost guards Brandon Rechsteiner, Rodney Brown Jr, and Jaydon Young, along with backup center Patrick Wessler, along with freshman forward Ryan Jones Jr. While also seeing the departure of frontcourt presence Mylyjael Poteat through graduation and the same for Ben Burnham.
While Tech has sent flyers out to some of the top transfers in the nation, and the Hokies met their first match in West Virginia transfer Amani Hansberry.
Hansberry joins returning assistant coach Chester Frazier, as Frazier most recently spent time at West Virginia and Illinois, coinciding with Hansberry, who has done the same.
Hansberry stands at a lengthy 6'8 and spent valuable minutes on the court last season for the Mountaineers. At WVU, Hansberry tallied about 24 minutes a game on 31 appearances, where he averaged nearly 10 points and about six and a half rebounds per game on almost a 43% mark from the field.
Hansberry marked double-digit scoring nights 13 times at West Virginia, with four double-doubles as well. The forward showed up in big games. In a three-game early season stretch, against Gonzaga, Louisville, and Arizona, Hansberry totaled 51 points as a matter of fact in all but two of West Virginia's ranked games this season, did Hansberry not reach double-digit points.
This is a very welcome addition for Mike Young. Virginia Tech will have to recuperate a lot of lost talent through the portal and Hansberry is a player with the ability to make up for some previous losses.
There will inevitably be more additions to this Virginia Tech squad that will look to get back to at least decently winning ways, so Hansberry will not be enough, but he is a good start.
Related Links:
Virginia Tech Portal Target Jacari White Makes Transfer Decision