Virginia Tech Basketball: Instant Takeaways from Virginia Tech's loss against the California Golden Bears

Virginia Tech vs Cal in the ACC Tournament

Kahlil McCuller

Mar 11, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Brandon Rechsteiner (7) reacts in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Mar 11, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Brandon Rechsteiner (7) reacts in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

1. Jaydon Young Fast Start And Slow Ending

Jaydon Young had a strong first half for Virginia Tech, leading the team in scoring with 10 points. However, he finished the game with 12 points, three rebounds, two steals, and one assist. This inconsistency mirrors the team's overall struggle: they tend to start strong but falter in the second half. Young had a challenging shooting night, going 0-for-11 from three-point range and 5-for-19 from the field.

2. Sloppy Start

The first half was a struggle for the Hokies, as they couldn't stop Andrej Stojakovic, who finished the half leading both teams in scoring with 13 points on five of six shooting. The Hokies also turned the ball over 11 times and committed 15 fouls, giving Cal eight free throw attempts. The Hokies also shot an abysmal 11% from three-point range in the first half.

3. Tobi Lawal

Tobi Lawal performed well this evening, scoring 17 points, grabbing 12 rebounds, and finishing with three blocks. As usual, Lawal had a decent amount of highlight plays and some impact plays throughout the game, which kept things close.

4. Brandon Rechsteiner Clutch

Late in the second half, Rechsteiner made a big shot likely to be the game-winner, but Cal came back and tied the game after leading to two overtimes.

5. A Tough Season

This season was undoubtedly challenging for the Hokies, as they finished with a record of 13-19 (8-12 in the ACC) and lost their last three games. They struggled in several areas, particularly with ball control, leading to numerous turnovers. For instance, we saw California go on a 10-0 run during overtime, which effectively sealed the game.

