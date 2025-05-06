Virginia Tech Football: Are the Hokies Better or Worse at Tight End Compared To Last Season?
For Virginia Tech their tight end room has been relatively untouched since last season.
Heading into next season, like last, Benji Gosnell's at the forefront of this Hokie attack. In an excerpt posted by Virginia Tech Athletics, they explained Gosnell's impact, just before the Hokies took on the Boston College Eagles on a 42-21 Tech win in mid-October.
"Standing at 6-foot-5, 240 lbs., Gosnell finds success in various concepts across the offense. In passes of 10 yards or less, the tight end has earned a strong 91.2 receiving rating from Pro Football Focus (PFF), and in passes of 20 yards or more, Gosnell has earned an 89.1 receiving rating. Gosnell also puts up strong numbers in the middle of the field, earning an 86.6 rating in passes of 10 to 19 yards from PFF. Over six games this season, Gosnell’s PFF receiving grades exemplify how his size and strength are valuable assets for the Hokies."
Another change to the Hokies is in their coaching ranks. Gosnell's new tight end coach Brent Davis will be an increased role with Gosnell.
The tight end position is one of much interest for Virginia Tech. Benji Gosnell is the clear candidate for the number one slot as a Hokie. Gosnell established himself as one of the few consistently good fixtures in this Virginia Tech squad.
Last year Gosnell racked in 32 receptions for 341 yards and two touchdowns. Earlier this offseason Davis spoke with the media over what Gosnell has improved on and where he still needs fixing up.
"I think just fundamentally in the run game, he continues to challenge himself to get better. um and that's one thing we made a goal as a group is to just become more physical, and more dominant in the run game, and to do that, you gotta play with good fundamentals. So we work really hard on that, and I think, you know, he's taking that upon himself, but really checks himself on that daily. Then another thing I would say is just continue to work on his conditioning, where he can you know, we can leave him in the game and he can get into a groove and...That's something he can do as we get into the offseason and the summer."
With Davis being moved into a role that he once played, he will be able specialize in improving Gosnell's blocking while keeping Gosnell as a red zone threat.
