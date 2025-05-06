Virginia Tech Football: Are the Hokies Better or Worse at Wide Receiver Compared To Last Season?
Virginia Tech Football has experienced a mass restructuring in its wideout corps. Last season the Hokies had a core of veteran wideouts including the likes of Jaylin Lane, Ali Jennings, Da'Quan Felton, and Stephen Gosnell.
In this core, you had a mix of athleticism, route-running, and speed, but most importantly you had three wideouts who were graduate students and Lane was a redshirt senior.
Lane tallied eight touchdowns and over 1,000 yards. With incoming Donavon Greene, the oldest wideout in this current room. brought in 13 touchdowns and over 1,800 yards with more time left to spare as a Hokie after a career as a Wake Forest Demon Deacon.
Ali Jennings had a mixed career as a Hokie. In his two years in Southwest Virginia, Jennings reeled in 20 receptions, 445 yards, and five touchdowns. To replace Jennings is Ayden Greene. Greene is an athletic freak who is bound to become a breakout star of Tech football. The junior had just under 300 yards on the year and looked as if he was evolving game by game.
Da'Quan Felton spent two years at Norfolk State before transferring to the Hokies. As a Hokie, Felton tacked 70 receptions, 1,027 yards, and 10 touchdowns. Felton, excelled in reeling in deep passes during his time as a Hokie. Replacing Felton is Cameron Seldon. Seldon is a converted running back who turned wide receiver once he came to Tech. Seldon impressed at the spring game, turning three receptions into 65 yards and a touchdown.
Stephen Gosnell, rose to relative stardom in his time in the maroon and orange. Gosnell spent three years as a Hokie and raked in 60 receptions and 988 yards, to go with four touchdowns. Possibly replacing Gosnell could be the young Takye Heath. Heath won most improved on the offense, tagging a possible step up in production for his first major year under the spotlight.
Related Links: