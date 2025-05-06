Virginia Tech Football bolsters its offensive line with SEC transfer
Early Tuesday afternoon, Virginia Tech landed another offensive line transfer. This time, it's Auburn offensive lineman Jaden Muskrat.
Muskrat spent two years at Auburn. As a Tiger, Muskrat played in every game at Auburn, including as a backup at left tackle last season, for an Auburn team that went 5-6, including losses to six different SEC schools.
Below is an excerpt from All Auburn on SI about Muskrat's transfer.
"Muskrat, a Tulsa transfer, where he was coached by Auburn Offensive Coordinator Philip Montgomery, was the lone offensive lineman signed by Auburn in the Spring portal. He played in all 12 games for the Golden Hurricanes in 2022, and was a starter at right tackle for the last nine. At Auburn, he projects to be an interior lineman at one of the guard spots."
"The Tulsa native attended West Bentonville High School in Bentonville, AR earning class 7A All-State honors in 2019. At Tulsa he was redshirted his freshman season, but played in four games at right tackle, including playing three quarters off the bench in the AAC Championship game and starting in the Armed Forces Bowl against Mississippi State. Muskrat was limited to four games in 2021 due to injury."
The Hokies have gone through a major facelift from their disappointing 6-7 season last year. Since then, Virginia Tech has lost 30 transfers, including the likes of three four-stars in Mansoor Delane at cornerback, offensive lineman Braelin Moore, and fellow offensive frontman Xavier Chaplin.
Yet, the Hokies have done work in the portal and with their coaches. Recently departed offensive and defensive coordinators, Tyler Bowen and Chris Marve, and instead replenished with Philip Montgomery and Sam Siefkes, along with 29 incoming transfers, including Muskrat and four other offensive linemen.
