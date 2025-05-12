Virginia Tech Football: Are the Hokies Better or Worse with Their Defensive Line Compared To Last Season?
Virginia Tech is tasked with rebuilding a stacked defensive front. After losing both Antwaun Powell-Ryland and Aeneas Peebles. Each were All-ACC members and were some of the nation's top players.
Powell-Ryland lit up opposing offenses since his transfer to Virginia Tech. Powell-Ryland recorded the third most sacks in the nation (16) last season and received the Dudley Award for the top college football player in Virginia. Powell-Ryland was also First-Team All-ACC in 2024 after being Second-Team All-ACC the year prior.
For Peebles, the ACC has long been where he has wreaked havoc. After starting out at Duke, where Peebles excelled for the Blue Devils, reeling in All-ACC Third Team honors and tallying 40 tackles, including a co-team high tackles for loss with 8.5. Peebles then spent his last year as a Hokie, where he once again tore it up.
In Peebles' sole season in Southwest Virginia, Peebles finished the season with 31 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks. Peebles also earned a 90.3 pass rush grade from Pro Football Focus. While also being named to the ACC All-First Team.
Replacing those two are a number players, the ones that look the most promising are James Djonkam and Ben Bell.
One edge rusher is bound to be Bell.
Bell started his career at Louisiana Tech before transferring over to Texas State. For his career, he has totaled 126 tackles and 19 sacks, with his season-high in sacks coming in 2023 when he totaled 10. According to Pro Football Focus, Bell played 206 snaps this past season and finished with an 80.8 grade, the third highest on the defense. What is notable is that he finished with a 91.1 pass-rushing grade. In 2023, Bell finished with a 90.9 grade in over 500 snaps and an even better 93.0 pass-rushing grade. In 2022, Bell received a 71.2 grade from PFF in 272 snaps, including an 83.9 pass-rushing grade. The Hokies are getting themselves a seasoned pass rusher who should be an impact player for the defense next season and he fills a massive need.
On the opposite side is Eastern Michigan transfer James Djonkam.
James Djonkam: Djonkam should be a name Virginia Tech fans should be excited for. The former Eastern Michigan linebacker has experienced a change of usage since his move to Southwest Virginia.
"I started off at outside linebacker, and then they moved me to defensive end, and I was probably the best change that without a doubt I made since playing college football, like playing defensive end is so freeing I get it just hit, don't got a think, just go."
"I love how simple and see ball get ball it is, like, as soon as the ball snaps, look at the running back's alignment and base my stance off of that, and then boom, just go."
On the line, the Hokies have Oklahoma tackle Kelvin Gilliam Jr, and Kemari Copeland, however, the Hokies have brought in a number of players on the line through the portal.
Tech has brought in four different defensive linemen through the portal. Arias Nash, Kody Huisman, Jahzari Priester, and Elhadj Fall.
While it is hard to replace the quality both Peebles and Powell-Ryland brought in, Tech has brought in strength in numbers and actually probably poses a better threat than last year.
Related Links: