Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Land Another Class of 2026 Defensive Lineman
After narrowing his options to the likes of Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech, earlier today, Kamdon Gillespie announced his commitment to the Virginia Tech Hokies.
The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Gillespie is sure to be a menace for opposing offensive lines. Tech thrives off its defensive prowess--headlined by defensive-minded coach Brent Pry at the helm. Who just last season had two defensive linemen get drafted, Antwaun Powell-Ryland and Aeneas Peebles. Sure to be big shoes to fill for the incoming class of 2026.
Gillespie follows suit a day after fellow defensive lineman Kamren Johnson announced his commitment to Tech. Johnson and Gillespie join a recruitment class of three other players, whom the Hokies recruited two months before this string of commitments.
Joshua Pittman is the other defensive commit the Hokies have so far. Pittman stands 6-3 just as Gillespie--yet Pittman stands back and beats backs to the edge effortlessly. Proving his versatility as a run-stopping backer to pair with a strong defensive front for Tech.
A short excerpt from our own Jackson Caudell about Gillespie:
Gillespie is a three-star prospect who plays at Mooresville High School in North Carolina and after naming a top three of Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, and South Florida back in May, he has received a pair of 247Sports Crystal Balls from insiders Kolby Crawford and Evan Watkins to land with Virginia Tech. While Crystal Ball predictions are never a guarantee, they do show that this recruitment might be trending in the Hokies' favor. Gillespie ranks as the No. 961 player in the country, the No. 97 defensive lineman in the country, and the No. 39 player in the state of North Carolina.
Pry announced in January the Hokies' acquisition of Sam Siefkes to the staff. Gillespie makes the third defensive commitment to carve out a defense to Siefkes' liking--which should be effective given his experience with the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL.
The back-to-back commitments from Gillespie and Johnson could spell a domino effect of fellow recruits from around the surrounding area to follow suit to Blacksburg.
Related Links
Fresh Faces: What Can USF Transfer Immanuel Hickman Offer Virginia Tech This Season?
CBB Expert Gives Early Pick For Virginia Tech vs South Carolina ACC/SEC Challenge Matchup
CFB Expert Says Hokies Quarterback Kyron Drones Is Ready To Silence Critics In 2025