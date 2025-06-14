Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Land Another Class of 2026 Defensive Lineman

BREAKING: 3⭐️ DL Kamdon Gillespie has committed to Virginia Tech



The 6-3 245 defensive lineman from Mooresville (N.C.) chose the Hokies over Georgia Tech



He joins Joshua Pittman and Kamren Johnson as the third defensive commit in VT’s 2026 class



Story: https://t.co/h0q4CxJNIy pic.twitter.com/S9wmBIwzJi