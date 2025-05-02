Virginia Tech Football: Hokies land transfer linebacker
Former Temple Owl Antwone Santiago has committed to the Virginia Tech Hokies through the transfer portal.
Santiago spent three years as an Owl, where he tallied 35 tackles including 25 last season. Per the Temple Athletics website
Santiago, was a part of the rotation at linebacker and a core member of the special teams coverage units. Santiago set a career high in tackles with four at Navy. Santiago made his first career start vs. Army at SLB, and blocked a punt at UConn that was recovered in the end zone for a touchdown by Temple. Santiago recorded a career-high six tackles and four solos at East Carolina
Virginia Tech has shifted a lot of things around in recent months, including the departures of offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen to Ohio State and defensive coordinator Chris Marve. Both were replaced by Sam Siefkes and Phillip Montgomery.
Taking the heralded defensive coordinator spot is Siefkes. When Pry first introduced Siefkes, he had this to say about the former Arizona Cardinals linebacker coach.
Pry harped on Siefkes' ability to adapt to the personnel he was given. Pry later explained that in Siefkes' two years of leading the Wofford Terrier defense, he was forced to switch from a 4-3 defense to a 3-4, all while posting top-25 defenses.
"It's multiple fronts, so 4-3 5-2 6-1, [it's] challenging stuff, whether it's pre-snap or post-snap. The ability to play with three safeties on the field or some teams doing that, that's been attractive to me for a couple of years now. And they do a really nice job with it."
A number of high-profile names have exited the squad, including the likes of Mansoor Delane, Xavier Chaplin, Jalen Stroman, Sam Brumfield, Mose Phillips, Davi Belfort, and many others littered throughout the squad. The total number of transfers is up to 31 out of Brent Pry's squad.
Santiago is bound to experience a versatile role as a Hokie as Siefkes has been known to trial a number of different of styles over his career at a number of different schools and professional organizations.
