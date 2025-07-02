Virginia Tech Football: Were The Virginia Tech Initial Release Ratings Fair?
Yesterday, the initial top-10 ratings of Virginia Tech players was released for EA Sports College Football 26.
Yesterday, we overviewed all those players. The Hokies' highest was offensive lineman Tomas Rimac, a transfer from West Virginia who followed offensive line coach Matt Moore to Blacksburg.
ESports On SI revealed the top ratings for every position group, and Virginia Tech unsurprisingly did not make the top-5 of any group on either side of the ball.
The closest the Hokies got was with Rimac, who finished just one overall away from possibly making the offensive line group.
While the Hokies probably did not deserve to place anyone in the list, Tech is likely producing one of the strongest running back groups out there.
Having two running backs placed over 85 will help the supposed enforcement of substitutions that EA Sports College Football 26 is looking to place for the game set to release in just over a week.
Below are reviews of Stewart and Bennett.
Terion Stewart (88)
Stewart (5'9 220 LBS) was a four-year player at Bowling Green and an All-Mac selection this past season. In four years with the Falcons, he ran for 2,359 yards and 23 touchdowns, while averaging six yards per carry. He is a tough physical running back who will fit in the Hokies' system well. At Pro Football Focus, Stewart finished the 2024 season with a 78.9 offensive grade in 244 snaps, third highest on the Bowling Green offense. In 2023, PFF gave him an elite 95.3 grade on offense, including a 94.0 grade when it came to running the football. Stewart could be the bell cow running back for the Hokies next year, fitting right in next to quarterback Kyron Drones.
Stewart's defining performance of his career helped Bowling Green earn one of the biggest wins in school history. Stewart ran for 138 yards and one touchdown, while also catching a 27-yard touchdown, in the Falcons' massive upset win over Georgia Tech. He averaged 5.3 yards per carry and was a force all day long.
Braydon Bennett (86)
During his five seasons with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, Bennett rushed for 1,954 yards and 24 touchdowns. Last season, he posted 11 touchdowns and a career-high 781 rushing yards, averaging 71 yards per game.
Hokies fans got their first look at Bennett during Virginia Tech’s annual spring game. On a gloomy April afternoon, Bennett logged 11 carries for 74 yards, including a long run of 17 yards. He averaged 6.7 yards per carry.
According to Pro Football Focus, Bennett finished the 2024 season with a 79.1 grade over 417 snaps — the second-highest offensive grade on Coastal Carolina’s roster. In 2023, he earned a 68.9 grade in 291 snaps. His highest mark came in 2021, when he recorded a 79.5 grade in 313 snaps.
Overall, these ratings are quite fair. After a team finishes 6-7 and loses nearly all of its talent, it is gonna take some time to recover, but with Rimac marshaling an offensive line that is supposed to support Bennett and Stewart, Tech fans will have a reliable run-game to work with