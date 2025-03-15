Virginia Tech Football: Which NFL Teams Are Best Fits for Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr.?
Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr. established himself as one of the best edge rushers in the nation, with a monstrous 16.0 sacks, which marked third-best in the entire nation. During multiple points in the season, Powell-Ryland came up with big stops, including three different games with at least three sacks.
It wasn't just Hokies fans who took notice. Powell-Ryland was nominated for both the 2024 All-ACC first team and the AP All-America third team last season.
It was a no-brainer for Powell-Ryland to get a draft combine invitation, and his stats impressed at the combine.
- Hand size: 9 ⅝”
- Arm length: 31 ¼”
- 40-yard-dash: 4.69s
- 10-yard-split: 1.64s
- Vertical Jump: 36 ½”
- Broad Jump: 10’4
Weighing in at 6-foot-3 and just over 250 pounds, Powell-Ryland lacks the size needed to be a successful edge in the league off the bat on just size alone.
Below is a draft analysis from the NFL’s Lance Zierlein on Powell-Ryland.
"Powell-Ryland used smart hands and a diversified rush plan to accumulate 25.5 sacks over the last two seasons. He lacks length and speed but creates pressures by remaining varied and unpredictable. He uses accurate, violent hands to eliminate the punch and kick-start his bull rush. Powell-Ryland plays with a sturdy base and good leverage at the point, but he’s unlikely to control the edge. NFL length will limit his early wins, so he’ll need to keep developing his counters. The production is hard to ignore but modest traits and average athleticism will make it tough for his numbers to translate to the next level."
A number of projections have Powell-Ryland going in the middle rounds of the draft, with different drafts ranging him from the 120-140 range. However, throughout Round 4, certain drafts have up to seven rushers in that round alone, so expect to see him land in the fourth round.
Some of the teams looking toward a rusher include the Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Chargers, Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks.
