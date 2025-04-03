Virginia Tech Lands Big 10 Transfer
For Virginia Tech Women's Basketball, year one under head coach Megan Duffy went to plan. Virginia Tech finished the year 19-13 and was snubbed out of the NCAA Tournament. Duffy's first squad was a team gutted by the transfers of star guard Georgia Amoore and Clara Strack, along with the departure of former head coach Kenny Brooks and Hokie legend Elizabeth Kitley.
Duffy finished her first year in ACC play with an even 9-9 record in a conference that posted eight teams in the NCAA Tournament.
Despite her strong opening year, the Hokies were faced with another exodus of former stars.
Freshmen guard Ramiya White and center Myah Hazelton recently hit the portal, and former Utah transfer guard Lani White also hit the portal opening up a need for some experience.
The Hokies have filled that gap with recent acquisition Sophie Swanson.
Swanson hails from Big 10 side the Purdue Boilermakers, Purdue finished last year with a disappointing 10-19 record, including a 3-15 record in conference play.
Swanson finished her second year averaging 8.9 points on 36% from the field, exuding her raw ability shown thus far.
With Swanson's addition, the Hokies currently host two incoming freshmen, Amani Jenkins and Kate Sears. Sears a fellow guard.
The Hokies' current star guard Carleigh Wenzel experienced a superb breakout sophomore season, where she tallied 14 points, three rebounds, and almost four assists, including a stellar steal per game.
Swanson is listed as a shooting guard according to Goodman, so expect her and Wenzel to be able to share the backcourt. Swanson's experience in a power conference will inevitably prove vital as this is still a young Hokie team.
The Hokies are bound to add more pieces through the portal, Tech still holds a depleted squad that must replenish come a competitive 2025-26 season just months away.
Related Links: