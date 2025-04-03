Virginia Tech Makes Final Five For Prestigious Transfer
North Dakota State transfer Jacari White recently narrowed down on his top five schools, and Virginia Tech, just made the cut.
The guard has had an electric career with the Bison. White has seen his points increase significantly each season, moving from 7.5, to 10.3, all the way to 17.1 which Tipton alluded to above.
Standing at 6'3 would be a needed addition to a current Virginia Tech guard pool which recently lost Brandon Rechsteiner, Jaydon Young and Rodney Brown Jr. all to the portal.
Strength in numbers is not all White will bring to the table, each of the remaining guards who played meaningful minutes last year were either freshman in Ben Hammond and Tyler Johnson or redshirt sophomore Jaden Schutt where his first year getting big minutes was as a Hokie last season.
The Hokies will have an ability to give White the reigns. Virginia Tech is in a mad scramble to bring in talent to a very depleted Hokie squad. Along with Brown, Rechsteiner and Young, follow Connor Serven, Ryan Jones Jr. and Patrick Wessler, screaming for a need of strong recruits to don the Maroon and Orange.
White will undoutedbly be one of the highest rated transfers Tech brings in which will mean his ability will be relied upon almost every posession. A challenge that should be welcoming to someone of White's stature.
Where Virginia Tech may fall behind, is purely in their competition's status in the game. Ole Miss, Texas, and Houston all made the NCAA Tournament field of 68. With Houston currently in the running for a national championship appearance. West Virginia, under new head coach Ross Hodge, was narrowly excluded from contention last month.
Virginia Tech holds a strong bid for White; the Hokies are in a needs-must situation, and it would not be surprising to see them throw the kitchen sink at White and many others in the coming days
