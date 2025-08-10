Virginia Tech On SI Q&A Announcement
Hey, Hokies fans!
In an effort to connect with more of you and give readers a greater voice in our coverage, we’re launching a weeklong Virginia Tech sports Q&A this coming Monday. This will be your opportunity to ask about almost anything related to Hokies athletics, from football and basketball to Olympic sports and everything in between. Depending on how active this Q&A is, this may become a weekly column for you to send us queries on Hokies sports.
Starting on Monday, August 11, and running through Sunday, August 18, we’ll be collecting your questions for our weeklong Virginia Tech sports Q&A. You can submit your questions through either of the following two channels:
1. Send a tweet out to me (@thomashughes_05) on Twitter. Link: X
2. Send a tweet out to @vthokiesonsi on Twitter. Link: X
If your question is appropriate (the goal is to keep the Q&A fun but respectful), we’ll do our best to include it in our coverage. Our goal is to make this Q&A not only informative, but interactive, giving you a direct line to our writing team.
We’ll review all submissions, and if your question is selected, we’ll credit you by name (unless you prefer to remain anonymous) when we respond.
One disclaimer: we will make every effort to answer questions as thoroughly and accurately as possible. However, certain topics, particularly those related to player injuries in football, fall under strict media availability guidelines. In terms of football, those rules prohibit the disclosure of any game plan details or injuries sustained during fall camp and violations could result in the loss of media access. Responding with a non-answer in that department doesn't constitute a dismissal or lack of preparation; it simply means that the information is unconfirmed or not permitted to share under the current policies in place.
Thanks for reading and I look forward to hearing your responses starting this Monday!