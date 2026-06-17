Virginia Tech's David Everett Set To Retire, Continuing Wave of Change Across Virginia Tech Athletics

Per the Hokie Club's press release on Wednesday, Senior Associate Athletics Director for Major Gifts Davis Everett is set to retire June 30.

"Everett’s retirement marks the close of a 38-year run with

Virginia Tech Athletics that began as a student-athlete and evolved into one of the department’s most impactful and respected fundraising careers," the statement read.

A legacy built on relationships, generosity and an unwavering love for Virginia Tech.



David Everett announces his retirement from VT Athletics following nearly four decades of service.



➡️ https://t.co/ZKvFUrLpMt pic.twitter.com/65b7kQqKa5 — HokieSports (@hokiesports) June 17, 2026

“David’s impact on Virginia Tech Athletics cannot be measured simply in dollars raised,” said athletic director Whit Babcock. “For nearly four decades, he has represented this department with integrity, consistency, loyalty and a genuine passion for serving Virginia Tech and the Hokie Club. The relationships he built and the trust he earned throughout Hokie Nation have left a lasting mark on our department.”

Everett served as a student-athlete on the football team, lettering from 1985 to 1987, and he was the starting wingback in the 1986 Peach Bowl. The Hokies defeated NC State, 25-24, in that game. In the fourth quarter of the contest, quarterback Erik Chapman lifted a deep pass towards Everett that was incomplete but flagged for a pass interference. That set up Chris Kinzer's game-winning 40-yard field goal to win the bowl contest.

Following his playing career, Everett joined the Virginia Tech Student Aid Association as their assistant director of field services. He eventually took over as the director of development for the Virginia Tech Pamplin College of Business from 1996 through 1999, where he led a $30 million campaign, per the release.

In 1999, Everett came back to the athletics department where he has served as Senior Associate Athletics Director for Major Gifts until now. In that role, he's worked on procuring and overseeing the athletic department and the Hokie Club's philanthropic support. The press release mentioned that Everett "contributed significantly to the department’s Reach for Excellence campaign, which recently surpassed its historic $400 million milestone in support of facilities, scholarships and the overall student-athlete experience."

The retirement is the latest in a wave of leadership changes connected to Virginia Tech Athletics. Babcock is set to transition into an emeritus role on July 1, while university president Tim Sands has announced plans to step down in the coming months after more than a decade in Blacksburg. Administrator John Ballein, who served as executive associate athletic director and chief operating officer is also set to retire at the end of June after nearly 40 years of service. No replacement has been named at the time of writing, with the athletic director hire expected sooner and some time before football season.

“Virginia Tech has meant so much to me and my family,” Everett said. “I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to spend my career serving this university, working alongside outstanding colleagues and building relationships with so many generous Hokies. It has truly been an honor.”