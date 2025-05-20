Virginia Tech Softball: Cori McMillan Garners First Team All American Honors
Cori McMillan spent just two years in the maroon and orange, but her lasting legacy will be felt for a lifetime in Blacksburg. Capping off her time with the Hokies, earning a First Team All-American nod from USA Softball.
McMillan quite throughout her season, batting leadoff for Tech head Coach Pete D'Amour.
It would have been quite the challenge for McMillan to put herself on top of Tech's record books, with just playing two seasons. Yet ending her career, McMillan holds the records for batting average (.407), slugging (.963), and on-base percentage--reaching in over half of her career at-bats with a .514 OBP.
McMillan finished the 2025 campaign with 31 homers, only the 13th division one player to reach this mark--and the first to ever come out of the ACC. Intensity seemed to fuel McMillan, as she stayed dormant with the long-ball a majority of non-conference play. Including a nine-game stretch at the end of February which McMillan went homerless.
Ending her drought in front of the Blacksburg crowd with a home run against the Liberty Flames. After this game, McMillan ended her career, failing to go more than a two-game stretch without sending a ball over the fence.
Wrapping up ACC competition, McMillan was named the ACC Player of the Year for her stellar play within the conference.
Leading the team overall in batting average (.432), hits (73), home runs (31), slugging percentage (1.047), on-base percentage (.549), and OPS (1.596), it was clear McMillan was the backbone of the Hokies offense--responsible for many crucial wins throughout Tech's 40-win season.
McMillan was responsible for the walk-off home run hit against the Stanford Cardinal, cementing the sweep in the series, as well as sending two long balls over in an 8-6 victory over the top-10 Seminoles.
In an away game at Pitt, McMillan became the fourth Hokie in history to propel three balls over the wall in the same game. Joining fellow outfielder Bre Peck to do so in the same season. The duo is also the only two Tech program alumni to have hit 50 home runs in their respective careers.
The Hokies' season ended at the hands of the Alabama Crimson Tide on Sunday in the Tuscaloosa Regional after drawing a bid in a postseason regional against a tough SEC opponent.
This does not spell the end for McMillan's softball career, as she was drafted alongside fellow Hokie Emma Lemley in the opening round of the inaugural AUSL draft on May 3. The season for both ex-Tech softball players will begin in June as they look to take on a new career in softball.
"I'm excited to know that there's something after college, that once my eligibility runs out, that's not the end of softball," said McMillan.
Related Links
Virginia Tech Football: What we learned from Virginia Tech's 2025 offensive transfer haul
Virginia Tech Baseball: Two Hokies Accumulate All-ACC Team Selections
Virginia Tech Softball: Regional Final Loss Ends Hokies Season in Tuscaloosa