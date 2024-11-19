Virginia Tech vs Duke: Three Storylines For Saturday's Game
1. Is Duke a legitimate top-tier team in the ACC?
Duke's record currently stands at 7-3, tied with Syracuse and Pitt for the fourth-best overall record in the ACC, but there may be an asterisk to apply to that. Their three best wins have come against North Carolina, the corpse of NC State, and a choice between UConn, Northwestern, and Florida State, that's not a very impressive resume for a 7-3 team in a Power Four conference. Duke does have a chance to prove themselves, after losses to SMU, Miami, and Georgia Tech. Virginia Tech would be Duke's best win on their schedule, but with a loss, Duke would fall to 3-4 in the conference, with a 1-3 record in their past four games.
2. Can Virginia Tech avenge their road woes?
The Hokies only have two wins on the road this year, a conference win against Stanford and an early win against Old Dominion. Besides those two games, the Hokies were outpaced by Miami, upset by Vanderbilt, and blew a big lead against Syracuse. It's simply just been a struggle on the road this season. Every road loss has came in a one-score fashion, bringing Brent Pry's record in onne-score games to 1-12 in his tenture with Virginia Tech. In a game that could be close in the fourth quarter, the Hokies need to be able to go into an opposing environment and finish out the game.
3. Will one loss turn into two or three losses for the Hokies?
Virginia Tech has lost their past two games, and there's no question that the Hokies are upset, the coaches, the players, the fans, they all want to be better. Throughout this year, there's been plenty of teams who have wallowed in these losses, and let them effect the rest of their season. Virginia Tech can not do that, simply. The team is in too good of a spot, and they cannot let the past two games change the outcome of the Duke game. This Hokie team is focused, but at any moment they could slip up.
Related Stories:
Virginia Tech Football: Expert Prediction Sees Super Close Game Between Hokies and Blue Devils
Virginia Tech Football: Former Hokies 1st Round Pick Caleb Farley Signed to Panthers Roster
Virginia Tech Football: Kickoff Time Announced For Rivalry Game vs Virginia