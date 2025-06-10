Why Kyle Altuner Could be A Pivotal Piece In The Future For The Hokies
One of the biggest inconsistencies since Brent Pry has joined the ranks of the Virginia Tech Hokies is Tech's offensive line.
When you look at the Hokies last year, they were stacked woth NFL talent. Pry and his staff saw the likes of Stephen Gosnell, Jaylin Lane, Bhayshul Tuten, and Da'Quan Felton all hit the rosters of NFL teams and the best Tech could muster was a 6-7 record.
Last year, the Hokies' offense ranked the sixth-worst yards per game with 367.8. This is significantly weighed down by the fact that Tech mustered the second-worst passing attack in the league with just 189.4 yards per game, sitting just ahead of Florida State.
At the end of last season, the Hokies were forced to make massive changes. Tech fans saw both coordinators, Tyler Bowen and Chris Marve depart the program along with 30 exiting players through the portal, with 30 newcomers also joining the Tech ranks along with new offensive line coach Matt Moore. Moore brought over a number of West Virginia comrades when he made the switch from Morgantown to Blacksburg.
Today's topic revolves around one of the linemen Moore pipped away from the Mountaineers, Kyle Altuner.
According to 247Sports, Altuner was the 55th highest-ranked commitment in the history of West Virginia’s high school recruiting. He entered the transfer portal soon after Moore's departure. Altuner held 20 offers out of high school and was ranked as a top-20 IOL. He was also the fifth-highest-ranked commitment ever by an offensive lineman to West Virginia.
Altuner will have four more years of eligibility as a lower-body injury held the true freshman out of action in his first year at West Virginia. Altuner will have plenty of time to develop under coach Matt Moore and recover from his injury before the Hokies’ opener against South Carolina at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in late August.