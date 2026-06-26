Wake Forest Duo Earns National Recognition Following Strong 2026 Season

Wake Forest ace Chris Levonas continues to impress, even with the season already done and dusted.

Levonas was named a consensus All-American, a feat that puts him in the upper echelon of the sport. Additionally, his teammate, Kade Lewis, also received All-America recognition from the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA).

Levonas was showered with accolades following his sophomore campaign. He earned second-team honors from the ABCA, Baseball America, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, and Perfect Game, while D1Baseball named him to its third team. Talk about a lot of hardware!

The sophomore right-hander was one of the nation's top pitchers in 2026, boosting a Wake Forest staff that was in desperate need of a leader. He finished with a 10-3 record, paired with an impressive 2.82 ERA over 15 starts. He struck out 116 batters over the course of 73.1 innings of work.

Levonas Was Everything for Wake Forest

Chris Levonas delivers a pitch against Stanford, March 7, 2026. | Wake Forest Athletics

To say that Levonas was Wake Forest's most important pitcher would be the understatement of the century. He led the Demon Deacons in both victories and strikeouts. What's even more impressive is the fact that opponents hit just .171 against him, an extraordinary feat at the collegiate level.

Zooming in and analyzing specific performances further emphasizes just how potent Levonas was on the hill throughout 2026. He recorded five outings with at least 10 strikeouts, highlighted by a dominant effort against Loyola Marymount on Feb. 28 in which he struck out a season-high 14 batters over six hitless innings. That game was his coming-out party, and the party didn't stop there.

Kade Lewis Also Shined Bright

Wake Forest University sophomore Kade Lewis (6) runs toward home plate after hitting a home run against Clemson during the top of the sixth inning at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Friday, March 21, 2025. | Ken Ruinard - staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Then there's Lewis, who earned third-team All-America honors from the ABCA after serving as one of Wake Forest's most consistent offensive performers throughout the season.

The junior infielder started 59 games while splitting time between first and third base, slashing .354/.444/.592. He recorded 79 hits, good enough for second on the team, with 58 RBIs, most of which came off his 13 home runs and 12 doubles.

Lewis' game was especially productive throughout conference competition, as he collected 34 RBIs during ACC play while also homering in six consecutive conference games against Louisville and Georgia Tech. One of his strongest stretches came against NC State, where he went 8-for-10 with three home runs, nine RBIs, and five runs scored in a three-game series. Wake Forest fans will surely remember that part of the season very fondly.

In short, Wake Forest needed Levonas and Lewis in 2026. Without them, none of the success the team had would've been possible.