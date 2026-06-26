Three Players Chosen to Represent Wake Forest at 2026 ACC Kickoff

On Friday, July 17, Gio Lopez, Davaughn Patterson, and Langston Hardy will represent Wake Forest at the ACC Kickoff in Charlotte. Along with head coach Jake Dickert, the players will be interviewed about their expectations for this upcoming season.

Coming off a fantastic first year, Jake Dickert will face new, higher expectations. With many experienced leaders departing after this past season, these interviews with new football leaders will give Demon Deacon fans a sense of what to anticipate for this upcoming season.

With an ACC-heavy schedule, Wake Forest has high hopes coming off a season that ended with a bowl game against Mississippi State. It should be intriguing to see what some of the most important players for this upcoming season have to say.

Lopez, Patterson, and Hardy Represent the 2026 Demon Deacons

Wake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez takes off running to the end zone | Wake Forest Athletics

Gio Lopez, a transfer quarterback from UNC, started 11 games last season and will most likely be Wake's starting quarterback at the beginning of the season. Coming off a season with a struggling UNC team, it will be interesting to hear Lopez's demeanor and how he intends to help contribute to winning in a new environment.

Davaughn Patterson earned All-ACC Honorable Mention recognition after his stellar defensive back performance last season. His versatility was extremely valuable, playing slot corner, safety, and special teams at different points last season. His role will only get bigger in his third year, providing a consistent, versatile presence for Dickert's defense.

Lastly, Langston Hardy also earned All-ACC Honorable Mention recognition for being one of the premier pass rushers in the conference. His seven sacks led the Deacons last season and ranked fifth in the ACC. It's clear that defense will be a big emphasis for Wake Forest this year, sending two defensive players to speak at the Kickoff event.

What to Look Out For

Wake Forest's Carlos Hernandez (8) scores an 88-yard punt return touchdown against the Virginia Cavaliers, Nov. 8, 2025. | Evan Harris/Wake Forest On SI

While the main thing to look out for is the interviews from Wake players and coaches, this event will also give a sneak peek at some of Wake's biggest opponents. For example, coming off a fantastic season, Virginia Cavaliers coach Tony Elliott and new quarterback Beau Pribula will speak. This will give fans insight into what to expect when Wake plays the Cavaliers at home on Halloween.

Another big matchup for the Deacons is national championship runner-up Miami, which they play on September 18. Head coach Mario Cristobal will speak alongside running back Mark Fletcher Jr., a player who was vital to the Hurricanes' run to the national championship game last season.

There is plenty to look out for during this event that will give ACC fans ideas of what they should expect this upcoming season. With the college football season right around the corner, the players and coaches should have lots of understanding of what their teams will look like come August 29.