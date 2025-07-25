Wake Forest Hires New Pitching Lab Coordinator
This past week, Wake Forest baseball announced the hiring of Ezra Bye. Bye joins the staff as Wake Forest's Pitching Lab Coordinator and also the Director of Player Development.
This summer, Bye joins Tom Walter's staff alongside the new assistant coach, Eric Niesen, after the departure of Corey Muscara to Duke.
Ezra Bye played his college ball at Chestnut Hill College in Philadelphia. He joins the staff after his tenure as an Assistant in Pitching Development for the Cleveland Guardians. There, he worked primarily in Double A and Single A ball to grow the young pitchers in the system.
Before his time in Cleveland, Bye also spent some time working with the Dodgers and the Astros. He has grown as a coach in some of the most innovative organizations in Major League Baseball.
He has a true passion for development and finding the potential in any ball player. This will suit him very well as he transitions from professional pitching development to the college level. Having worked with many innovative ball clubs, Bye has to be excited about getting into the prized possession of Wake Forest baseball, the Pitching Lab.
Bye will look to bring his experience in cutting-edge technology and research to Winston-Salem. The Diamond Deacs are truly fired up about this hire.
In a recent post on X, new Assistant Coach, Eric Niesen, had high praise for Bye's ability to "meet players where they are." He also praised Bye for being a "true connector." All to say, the staff in Winston-Salem is ecstatic to welcome a new face into this role and even more excited to gain his unique perspective in pitching development.
