Wake Forest Hoping to Stay Hot vs. UNC Greensboro

After tonight, midweek games at The Couch will be no more — at least until next season. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons, who are coming off perhaps the best week of their season so far, will play one last home midweek contest tonight against the UNC Greensboro Spartans in what should be a fun clash of in-state rivals. Sure, Wake Forest is expected to take home the victory — especially after their torrid scoring stretch over the past four games — but it’s still fun to watch two schools from the same state battle against one another.

Unlike many of Wake Forest’s competitors so far this season, the Spartans are an otherwise innocuous entity. It’s not insane to presume that many Demon Deacons fans aren’t all that familiar with what that program has done during 2026. As such, let’s break down two of the most important things every Wake Forest fan should know heading into this midweek game against UNC Greensboro.

A Season to Forget for the Spartans

Part of the reason UNC Greensboro might be so invisible in the minds of the common college baseball fan is the fact that it has not had a good season to date. At 15-25 overall and 2-10 in the Southern Conference, the Spartans have not been having fun in the sun. Additionally, the team is on a five-game losing streak, which sends the vibes — which were already in the toilet — into the bottom of the abyss.

One of the many losses on the Spartans’ schedule came back on Feb. 24, when Wake Forest traveled to Greensboro and took down the home team 5-1. Other defeats include a three-game sweep at the hands of Kentucky and Pitt, as well as midweek losses to Liberty, North Carolina, and Campbell. The most recent run of misery came at the hands of Samford, which swept the Spartans, with none of the contests being all that close.

The end-all, be-all when it comes to UNC Greensboro baseball is that it just hasn’t been all that fun so far. Could that change against Wake Forest? Sure, but it’s not necessarily the most likely outcome based on the history.

What Needs to Go Right for UNC Greensboro

If the Spartans are able to take down Wake Forest, it’ll be because of two reasons: 1) the Demon Deacons’ offense was slowed down by UNC Greensboro’s pitching staff, and 2) the Spartans’ lineup produces at an otherworldly level. Let’s break both those scenarios down.

Pitching has not been UNC Greensboro’s strong point in 2026. The team possesses an abysmal 7.31 ERA, a figure so unfathomably terrible that it’s hard to even comprehend. Regardless, the squad is going to need to get a good start out of Mayson Dear and then hope that the rest of the bullpen figures it out against a Wake Forest lineup that’s been on fire lately.

On the offensive side for the Spartans, Jake Mueller and Jacob Budzik are going to need to be the torchbearers. Both have batting averages over .300 — Mueller’s at .340 and Budzik’s at .310 — but it still can’t be a two-man show. Other players, perhaps like Jacob Dilley, Brantley Truitt, or Luke Jenkins, are going to need to step up if the Spartans are to pull off the upset.

BUDZIK BLAST 🤫🤯🤯



UNCG cuts into the deficit with a two run Home Run from Jacob Budzik



INN 8 | UNCG 5 | SAM 6 #letsgoG pic.twitter.com/hRIxgmUwcC — UNCG Baseball (@UNCGBaseball) April 18, 2026

So, is Wake Forest going to beat UNC Greensboro? Probably (famous last words). Still, this is baseball, and anything can happen during a nine-inning affair, making tonight’s contest worth watching nonetheless.

First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET at David F. Couch Ballpark. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.