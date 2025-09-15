Robby Ashford's Week 3 Report Card
With ESPN coverage and SportsCenter traveling to showcase the game, all preparation was in place for an electric experience at Allegacy Stadium. The transfer senior, Robby Ashford, needed to perform in the big lights to win the football game and confirm his bold report card posted last week.
The game started just as well as it could have gone, with Chris Barnes returning the very first kickoff of the game. By halftime, the Demon Deacons strutted off the field with high hopes of remaining undefeated. This great play by the Deacs completely stalled in the second half, resulting in a 34-24 loss at home against the NC State Wolfpack. Robby Ashford’s new QB grade is now revised, and he is still being graded on his ability to lead the team under center and perform in the moments they need him. Here is his grade from the previous weeks:
The Positives
Robby Ashford established a strong passing game early, and with the Wolfpack on their heels, he exposed weaknesses in the secondary. After a strong offensive drive, Ashford took it himself for a rushing touchdown. An obvious stat that made this performance stand out for Ashford was the 252 passing yards. He maintained great control throughout the game and looked very strong as a game manager. Unfortunately for Ashford and the Deacs, that is about where it ended.
The Negatives
24.3 QBR. A number that cannot be seen in a quarterback of a Power Four program if they want to win football games. Throwing two picks and zero touchdowns, Robby Ashford could not perform when the Deacs needed him most. His interception, thrown to a lineman that resulted in a pick-six, stripped much momentum from the raging fans at Allegacy Stadium.
While he was able to follow that with a solid drive that culminated in a touchdown, that was really the only great-looking drive that we saw from Ashford. While he did not have the greatest game, the stalling on offense was not fully on his performance. With meaningful drops late in the game, Ashford made throws to try to keep the game alive. However, many plays could have been better executed on Ashford’s part.
Because of the disappointing loss for the Deacs, and a sub-par showing from the senior, here is Ashford’s Week 3 report card, and his new overall grade.
Extra Credit Opportunity
Wake Forest has yet another home game. The Georgia Tech Yellowjackets, riding the high of a major upset and in need of a new goalpost, travel to Allegacy Stadium with high hopes of keeping the ball rolling this season. Robby Ashford has an opportunity to step up and show everyone what he is truly capable of. In order to move the report card, Robby Ashford will need to be smart with the football and maintain an attack that lasts the entirety of the game.
As always, the key to success lies in knowing your assignments, completing the tasks, and in time, improving the report card.