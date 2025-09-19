Slaying Giants: Lady Deacs Capture Jackson T Stephens Cup
The collegiate golf season is in full swing. Men's and women's Demon Deacon golf have started their long journey of winning tournaments, claiming titles, and potentially hoisting the National Championship trophy at the end of the season. Here is a recap of women's week in Illinois.
The Jackson T. Stephens Cup
Needless to say, the competition was fierce in Lake Bluff, Illinois. With the top seed and second seed, Stanford and Oregon, Wake Forest needed a solid outing throughout the Cup to match the talent on the course. While the first day had its moments of shakiness, by the time the afternoon rolled around, it was all short grass and gimme-putts from there. Led by the studded sophomore, Macy Pate, Wake Forest found themselves tied with the big dogs in first place. Additionally, Pate also sat comfortably in the individual leader spot, with her teammate Chloe Kovelesky just three shots behind her in a tie for third place.
Match Play - Oregon
After the first three days of intense stroke play, the playing field was reduced to just four teams to play head-to-head in a match play for the semifinal and championship. In order for the Deacs to win, they would have to beat the second seed, Oregon, and likely play the top seed, Stanford, in the final. They would need stellar performances from their top talents and a collective effort across the board to win.
Against Oregon, they did just that. Macy Pate continued her streak of low-scoring golf, shooting a score you hope to shoot on a casual nine for the average golfer of a 54. It was not just Pate who put up that low score of 54, but also Kovelesky, who claimed the two spots going into the final day. And just to sprinkle some pixie dust on this phenomenal showing, Graduate student Casey Weidenfeld tacked on her fourth career hole-in-one.
Match Play - Stanford
This was the moment they were waiting for, a match played against the top-seeded Stanford. In a shocking turn, the top Demon Deacon golfers went down to their respective opponents. However, with three wins needed to secure the title, Wake Forest came through in the clutch and won. The most notable win, and the dagger in the match, was Anne-Sterre den Dunnen closing out her 21-hole playoff with the dub. Facing fierce competition as the “David” of the Cup, the Deacs went in and took care of business against the top two “Goliaths” of NCAA Women’s Golf.
Next Up for the Deacs:
Wake will be playing in Chapel Hill against UNC at the Ruth’s Chris Intercollegiate the weekend of October 17th. Until then, ranges will be attended, putts will be rolled, and in turn, a continuation of low scorecards for the Deacs.