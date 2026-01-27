Deacs' 2026 Schedule Filled With ACC Showdowns

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9–4, 4–4 ACC, 1–0 SEC) are coming off a historic and storybook season. While Wake's schedule was widely regarded as being on the easier side at the start of the season, it turned out to be quite demanding.

In 2026, the ACC requires teams to play nine conference games. Last year, the Deacs played eight, so that automatically makes things more interesting.

The Meat and Potatoes

Game 1: VS Akron

The Akron Zips (5–7, 4–4 MAC) play in the Mid-American Conference and finished sixth in the 13-team league. They most notably defeated Central Michigan (7–6, 5–3 MAC) 28–22. On Sept. 6, the Zips played the Nebraska Cornhuskers and lost 68–0.

Akron is led by head coach John Moorhead, who is entering his fifth season with the program (13–35 record). Wake Forest and the Zips will meet at Allegacy Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026.

Game 2: AT Purdue

The Purdue Boilermakers (2–10, 0–9 B1G) play in the Big Ten Conference and finished last in the 18-team league. They won their first two games against Ball State (31–0) and Southern Illinois (34–17) but lost their remaining 10 games. However, the Boilermakers played the likes of USC, Notre Dame, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio State, and Indiana. They most closely played the Wolverines, losing 21–16.

Purdue is led by head coach Barry Odom, who is entering his second season with the program (2–10 record). Wake Forest and the Boilermakers will meet at Ross–Ade Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026.

ACC Play

Game 3: VS Miami

The Miami Hurricanes (13–3, 6–2 ACC) finished third in the Atlantic Coast Conference. They most notably earned the last at-large bid to the College Football Playoff (CFP) and finished the year as national runners-up to the Indiana Hoosiers (16–0, 9–0 B1G). Aside from the National Championship, Miami lost to Louisville and SMU. In the CFP, the Hurricanes defeated Texas A&M, Ohio State, and Ole Miss.

Miami is led by head coach Mario Cristobal, who is entering his fifth season with the program (35–19 record). Wake Forest and the Hurricanes will meet at Allegacy Stadium on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026.

Game 4: AT Louisville

The Louisville Cardinals (9–4, 4–4 ACC) finished seventh in the Atlantic Coast Conference. They most notably upset the Miami Hurricanes on the road, 24–21, on Oct. 17. Their four losses came to Virginia, California, Clemson, and SMU.

Louisville is led by head coach Jeff Brohm, who is entering his fourth season with the program (28–12 record). Wake Forest and the Cardinals will meet at L&N Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026.

Game 5: VS Stanford

The Stanford Cardinal (4–8, 3–5 ACC) finished 12th in the Atlantic Coast Conference. They most notably defeated Florida State, 20–13, on Oct. 18. Among the Cardinal's losses are BYU, Virginia, SMU, Miami, Pittsburgh, and Notre Dame.

Stanford is led by head coach and alumnus Tavita Pritchard, who is entering his first season with the program. Wake Forest and the Cardinal will meet at Allegacy Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026.

Game 6: AT NC State

The North Carolina State Wolfpack (8–5, 4–4 ACC) finished ninth in the Atlantic Coast Conference. They most notably defeated Virginia, Wake Forest, and Georgia Tech, with their losses coming against Duke, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, and Miami.

NC State is led by head coach Dave Doeren, who is entering his 14th season with the program (95–70 record). Wake Forest and the Wolfpack will meet at Carter–Finley Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026.

Game 7: AT California

The California Golden Bears (7–6, 4–4 ACC) finished 10th in the Atlantic Coast Conference. They most notably defeated North Carolina, Louisville, and SMU, with losses including Duke, Virginia Tech, Virginia, and Stanford.

Cal is led by head coach Tosh Lupoi, who is entering his first season with the program. Wake Forest and the Golden Bears will meet at California Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026.

Game 8: VS Virginia

The Virginia Cavaliers (11–3, 7–1 ACC) finished first in the Atlantic Coast Conference. They most notably defeated Florida State, Louisville, North Carolina, and Duke, but lost to the Blue Devils in the ACC Championship, 27–20. Additionally, Wake Forest defeated the Cavaliers in Charlottesville on Nov. 8 when the Wahoos were ranked No. 12 in the AP Poll.

Virginia is led by head coach Tony Elliott, who is entering his fifth season with the program (22–27 record). Wake Forest and the Cavaliers will meet at Allegacy Stadium on Halloween (Saturday).

A Brief Interruption

Game 9: VS Merrimack

The Merrimack Warriors (4–8) are an independent school, located in North Andover, Massachusetts. The Warriors have been playing in the FCS since 2019. Merrimack and Wake Forest shared an opponent in 2025: the Deacs defeated Kennesaw State 10–9 on Aug. 29, and the Warriors lost to Kennesaw State 27–13 on Sept. 13.

Merrimack is led by head coach Mike Gennetti, who is entering his third season with the program (9–14 record). Wake Forest and the Warriors will meet at Allegacy Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, which is the Demon Deacons' Homecoming game.

ACC Play Continued

Game 10: AT SMU

The Southern Methodist University Mustangs (9–4, 6–2 ACC) finished fifth in the Atlantic Coast Conference. They most notably defeated Clemson, Miami, Louisville, and Arizona in the Holiday Bowl. The Deacs and Mustangs met in Winston-Salem on Oct. 25, and Wake Forest walked them off thanks to Connor Calvert's miraculous 50-yard boot.

SMU is led by head coach Rhett Lashlee, who is entering his fifth season with the program (38–16 record). Wake Forest and the Mustangs will meet at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026.

Game 11: AT Georgia Tech

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9–4, 6–2 ACC) finished fourth in the Atlantic Coast Conference. They most notably defeated Clemson, Duke, and controversially, Wake Forest on Sept. 27 (30–29). Their four losses came against NC State, Pittsburgh, Georgia, and BYU in the Pop–Tarts Bowl.

Georgia Tech is led by head coach Brent Key, who is entering his fourth season with the program (23–14 record). Wake Forest and the Yellow Jackets will meet at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21.

Game 12: VS Duke

The Duke Blue Devils (9–5, 6–2 ACC) finished second in the Atlantic Coast Conference. They most notably defeated NC State, Clemson, North Carolina, Wake Forest, Arizona State in the Sun Bowl, and Virginia in the ACC Championship. Duke's losses came to Illinois, Tulane, Georgia Tech, Connecticut, and Virginia.

Duke is led by head coach Manny Diaz, who is entering his third season with the program (18–9 record). Wake Forest and the Blue Devils will meet at Allegacy Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, to round out the regular season.

