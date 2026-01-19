Demon Deacons Fall Short in Overtime Thriller

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (12–8, 2–6 ACC) once again showcased their dominant potential, but ultimately fell to the Clemson Tigers (13–6, 4–3) in overtime, 78–71. Nothing can make a loss feel better, but the stat sheet does not show a capitulation from the Deacs; the stats say that they are quite impressive.

The Threes Start Comin' And They Don't Stop Comin'

Wake Forest's Aurora Sørbye attempts a three-pointer against the Clemson Tigers, Jan. 18, 2026. | Wake Forest Athletic

The Demon Deacons posted another impressive paint performance—totaling 36 points and holding Clemson to 24—but it would be remiss to categorize them as just a Smash-Mouth team.

The trend was kept alive at home against NC State, and the same can be said against the Tigers: Wake Forest has been superb from three-point land. As a team, they went 10-of-20 from distance, which is their season-best percentage. Additionally, the Deacs have posted double-digit performances from beyond the arc in four of their last seven contests. In that time, they have also converted on 44.9% of their attempts.

Aurora Sørbye benefited most from the three-point barrage, earning 12 of her career-high 16 points from three pointers. The sophomore also led all players in playing time, being on the court for all but two minutes of the action (43/45 minutes).

Double-Digit Deacs

Wake Forest's Caitlyn Jones (5) attempts a layup against the Clemson Tigers, Jan. 18, 2026. | X: WakeWBB

In addition to Aurora Sørbye getting into double figures, three other Demon Deacons also managed the feat.

Sophomore Grace Oliver, who still sits at 10th in the nation in field goal percentage (60.73%), posted her first double-double of the season and the second of her career. Oliver recorded 16 points and 11 rebounds, while shooting 58.3% from the field. Her first double-double came on Feb. 15 of last year against the Houston Cougars (16 points, 14 rebounds).

Mary Carter (15 PTS, 8 REB, 40 MIN) reached double figures for the seventh time in her last eight outings. Her 8 rebounds are also tied for her season high, set against Georgia Tech and Radford.

Caitlyn Jones played a career-high 30 minutes and posted another double-digit outing—11 points. This marks the fifth-consecutive game in which Jones has scored 10+ points.

What's Next?

The Demon Deacons are back at the Joel for a pair of games against Virginia Tech (14–5, 4–3 ACC) on Jan. 25 and Virginia (13–5, 5–2 ACC) on Jan. 29. These games will be no easy feats, but will be perfect opportunities for Wake Forest to put all of their streaks of excellence together as we are fast approaching February.

