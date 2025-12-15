Wake Women's Hoops Has Best Start in Six Seasons

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10–2, 1–0 ACC) started the season 9–0 before dropping consecutive games to William & Mary and Georgetown by a combined five points. The Deacs' next opportunity to rebound was in their ACC opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4–8, 0–1 ACC). Wake Forest took down their Georgia foes 57–56, giving them their best season prospects since 2020.

The Significance of Wake's Win

Milan Brown (0) attempting a shot in the paint against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Dec. 14, 2025 | X: WakeWBB

Other than notching ten wins for the first time in three seasons, Wake Forest hadn't won its first game in league play since the 2020-21 season. As we now know, that unwanted trend is over. In 2020, the Demon Deacons secured their second-ever NCAA Tournament appearance.

On the court against the Yellow Jackets, Aurora Sørbye (14 PTS, 4 AST, 3 REB) and Grace Oliver (14 PTS, 3 AST, 5 REB) both recorded season-high scoring outings. Sørbye was perfect from the free-throw line (5–5), including the game-winner with 4.6 seconds remaining. As a whole, the Deacs shot a season-best 90.9% (10–11) from the line.

The offensive efficiency continued with ball movement; 70% of Wake's made baskets against Georgia Tech (14/20) were assisted. This is Megan Gebbia's fourth season at the helm of Wake Forest, and so far, they have assisted on 67.9% of their made field goals (205/302). That mark currently ranks as the highest in the Gebbia era.

Defensive Prowess

While it is still early, Wake Forest has been dominant defensively. Before taking on Georgia Tech, they were ranked 11th in the nation and first in the ACC in allowed field goal percentage (32.7%). The Deacs held the Yellow Jackets to just 33.3% from the field and 24.0% from beyond the arc. Additionally, their scoring defense ranked 24th nationally, allowing 53.8 points per game.

What's Ahead?

Aurora Sørbye (2) attempting a three-pointer against the the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Dec. 14, 2025. | X: WakeWBB

On Thursday, Dec. 18, the Demon Deacons are back in action at the Joel for the fourth consecutive game, with the Miami Hurricanes (6–4, 0–1 ACC) coming to Winston-Salem. Then, the Deacs round out their homestand and the 2025 portion of the season with an in-state trip to take on the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs on Monday, Dec. 22.

To resume action in 2026, Wake Forest will waste no time and travel to Pittsburgh, PA to battle the Pitt Panthers (6–6, 0–1) on New Year's Day. The first game back at home is on Jan. 4 against the Syracuse Orange (9–1, 1–0 ACC).

As things currently stand, the Demon Deacons have three ranked opponents on their schedule (North Carolina, Louisville, and Notre Dame), with all contests coming in February.

Recommended Articles