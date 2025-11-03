How to Watch and Listen to Wake Forest Basketball's Season Opener vs. American
Wake Forest Men's Basketball is finally here. After an offseason with tremendous roster turnover, the Demon Deacons approach opening tip-off with a mixture of familiar names and fresh faces.
After an 89-70 exhibition win against East Tennessee State, the Demon Deacons take on their first regular-season opponent on Monday, facing the American Eagles at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Wake Forest vs. American - Game Details
- Date: Monday, November 3rd, 2025
- Tip-off Time: 8:00 P.M. ET
- Location: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, N.C. (capacity 14,744)
- Television: ACC Network Extra with Stan Lewter and Evan Lepler
- Radio: Wake Forest Radio Network with Stan Cotten
- Stats: GoDeacs.com
- Series History: Wake Forest leads series, 4-0
- Last meeting: Wake Forest won, 79-66, on December 30, 1987
How to Get ACC Network Extra
Wake Forest Basketball will play on ACC Network Extra for the first game of the season, with the network not necessarily accessible via traditional cable channels.
With that said, ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) can be streamed via the ESPN App on phone, tablet, or smart television, provided that you log in using your pay TV provider credentials.
According to the ACC Network website, “...access to ACCN and ACCNX is determined by your pay TV provider (cable, satellite, telco, or streaming service). You are not able to subscribe to ACCN/ACCNX directly or via ESPN+.” Check your local providers at getaccn.com.
Missing a Familiar Voice
If your go-to choice is to turn to LEARFIELD and Wake Forest Radio Network, an iconic voice of Demon Deacon basketball will be absent from the broadcast this year, as analyst Mark Freidinger announced his retirement from broadcasting in late October.
"It's been my honor to be a part of Wake Forest basketball for over 40 years," Freidinger said via statement. "What an amazing journey it's been... I'm forever grateful to everyone who is a part of the Wake Forest and ACC communities."
Freidinger had served as an analyst for Wake Forest basketball for over 35 years, since 1991. Affectionately nicknamed the 'Dinger,' he also served as an assistant coach for the Demon Deacons under Carl Tacy from 1981-85.
"[Freidinger]'s passion for basketball and his ability to communicate it to our fans on the radio over the years was truly inspiring," said play-by-play partner Stan Cotten, his partner since 1996. "He was so well-respected across the country in basketball circles, and I was the very lucky one to be able to sit beside him for three decades. There's only one Dinger, and words just can't express how much I'll miss him. I'm so grateful he was, and always will be, ours."
Before his final departure, though, Freidinger made sure to thank part of the backbone of Wake Forest Basketball- the fans and listeners.
"Finally, a most important thank you to all of the Wake Forest fans; thanks for listening," Freidinger said. Your well-wishes and kind regards about the broadcasts over the years were always gratifying to hear. I'll miss calling the games, but I'll miss the behind-the-scenes social interactions with all of you the most."